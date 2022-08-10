Crompton steps away from Supercars Commission

Listen to this article

The series commentator and former driver has been involved with the Commission for the best part of a decade.

He held the independent commissioner role until 2019 when he temporarily stepped away from the decision-making body.

He then returned as interim Chair of the Commission a year later, a position he held until June 30 this year.

Crompton has now concluded his duties and will no longer have an role on the Commission.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard will act as the interim Chair at this week's meeting until a new Chair is appointed.

“We are enormously proud and honoured to have had Neil’s exemplary service to the Commission over the last decade," Howard told the official Supercars website.

"Covid threw incredible challenges at our sport, and with Neil’s guidance and extended tenure in the role, we have overcome many of those and now look toward a very exciting future.

"The respect with which we all regard Neil, as well as the genuine respect he has from across the entire Supercars paddock is testament to the work he has tirelessly done as our Commission Chairman.

"On behalf of the Commission and our sport we thank Neil for his true professionalism and guidance in leading the Commission to its current form as an extremely effective and focused body."

Crompton added: "Supercars continues to make a significant global and local impact in sport and entertainment, and I am very proud to have made small contribution to the governance of the sport over long period.

"I am very thankful then CEO James Warburton encouraged my participation on the body back in 2013.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the role and responsibility of the interim Chair position, even over the extremely challenging Covid years which followed the departure of my close friend and mentor Steve Horne.

"I thank each and every member of the Commission for their support of me as Chairman; and of the professional and meticulous work it has done.

"I wish the incoming Chair all the best in the role as the Commission continues to work diligently to guide Supercars through the Gen3 introduction and in making decisive sporting recommendations to the Board."