Critical Supercars aero test kicks off

Listen to this article

The Aussie series is conducting a fresh round of aerodynamic analysis on the eve of the 2023 season thanks to ongoing concerns over parity between the Gen3 Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.

Ford has been adamant that the Camaro has an aero advantage since the initial Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing took place last November.

Since then there has been ongoing data analysis and CFD work, as well as comparative performance tests at Queensland Raceway.

The Supercars technical department will now spend this week at the Temora Aerodrome in New South Wales with the two prototypes to further evaluate the aero ahead of the season opener in Newcastle, which starts at the end of next week.

The Camaro is being driven by Macauley Jones today before Carrera Cup regular Bayley Hall takes over for the remainder of the week.

The Mustang is being driven by Carrera Cup-turned Super2 driver Cooper Murray for the entirety of the test.

As it stands the two cars aren't officially homologated due to the ongoing question marks over matters such as aero the engine spec.

The latter has been another gripe from Ford due to issues with throttle mapping which it believes gives the Chevrolet an advantage.

For last week's all-in season test at Sydney Motorsport Park the Chev teams were given new mapping with a longer shift cut.

On the surface the results from the Sydney test supported the idea that the Camaro is a faster package, with only one Mustang finishing in the top 10 – Todd Hazelwood in ninth.

That drew accusations of gamesmanship from some Chevrolet teams who suggested their Ford counterparts were sandbagging.