Covers come off Winterbottom Ford

Tickford Racing has unveiled a new look for Mark Winterbottom’s Ford heading into the 2018 Supercars season.

Winterbottom continues his association with long-time Tickford supporter The Bottle-O, which switched its backing to the 2015 series champ for the 2016 season.

But while it’s the same sponsor as the last two seasons, Winterbottom’s car will carry a fresh look, with more white than has been seen in the recent past.

Winterbottom will be looking for a change of luck to go with the change of livery, with hopes of avoiding a second-consecutive winless season.

“I always love this time of the year,” Winterbottom said.

“It’s like the first day of school.

“As a driver you’re always wanting to get back in the car, and I’m ready to get the new season started.

“Obviously 2017 was a struggle for us, but we finished the year pretty strong which was good. I know we’ve got the ability to run up front, so I’m extremely motivated to get to the pointy end and stay there.”

Winterbottom will debut the new look at tomorrow’s all-in test day at Sydney Motorsport Park.