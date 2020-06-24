Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Sydney / Breaking news

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed

shares
comments
Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 8:47 PM

The covers have come off the Boost Mobile Tickford Ford Mustang that James Courtney will debut at this weekend's Sydney Supercars round.

Courtney will make an eagerly-anticipated first appearance for the Tickford squad this weekend, following his shock move to the team in place of a luckless Will Davison.

Remarkably Courtney will have only missed a single day of running – the Thursday of the cancelled Australian Grand Prix – after walking out on Team Sydney after Adelaide.

Loyal backer Boost Mobile has followed Courtney from Team Sydney to Tickford, with the #44 Mustang sporting a sleek silver, orange and black livery.

Read Also:

"The car looks amazing," said Courtney.

"The team and Boost Mobile Racing have done an awesome job getting everything prepared. We're ready to go and ready to get our new partnership off to a strong start.

"I can't wait to get behind the wheel and get out on track."

Courtney will drive the Tickford Mustang for the very first time in Saturday's opening practice session, which starts at 11am AEST.

It will be his first competitive outing in a Ford since he joined the Holden Racing Team for the 2011 season.

James Courtney's Boost Mobile Mustang livery render

James Courtney's Boost Mobile Mustang livery render

Photo by: Tickford

Next article
Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car

Previous article

Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car

trending Today

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed
Supercars / Supercars
48m

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed

Latest news

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed
Supercars / Supercars
48m

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed

Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car
TCR Australia / TCR Australia

Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19
Supercars / Supercars

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney
Drivers James Courtney
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2
Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

3
Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

4
Formula 1

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle

5
Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

3h

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed
Supercars

Courtney's Boost Mustang livery revealed

Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car
TCRA

Slade to test Alfa Romeo TCR car

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19
Supercars

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie
Supercars

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie

No crowds for Winton Supercars round
Supercars

No crowds for Winton Supercars round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.