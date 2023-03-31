Courtney stripped of Albert Park podium

Listen to this article

Courtney finished second on the road in a wild second Supercars race in Melbourne, sandwiched between first-time winner Brodie Kostecki and reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen.

However questions were quickly raised over Courtney's role in a Lap 1, Turn 1 bingle that left David Reynolds buried in the sand.

TV footage appeared to show Courtney getting into the back of fellow Tickford driver Waters who then ran Reynolds off the road.

Reynolds was ultimately classified 23rd while Waters also ended up off the road and could only recover to 19th.

Following a post-race investigation, Motorsport Australia has handed Courtney a 30-second time penalty that drops him from second to 22nd, given the race finished behind the safety car.

"Following a post-race investigation for the incident at Turn 1 on the first lap and admission to breach of Schedule B2 Article 2.1.1 – Careless Driving by Car 5 James Courtney, determined Car 5 initiated the contact to Car 6, resulting in Car 6 making contact with Car 26 David Reynolds coming to a stop in the gravel trap, loosing multiple positions, the Stewards imposed a thirty (30) second time penalty on Car 5," read a statement from the stewards.

As a result Broc Feeney is promoted to the final place on the Race 2 podium.

Courtney was asked about the incident in the post-race press conference, before the penalty was handed down, where he did his best to deflect the matter.

“It’s racing mate, it’s not called following,” he said.

“Do you want me to drive around behind people, which everyone complains about, or do you want us to race?”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards did likewise when questioned on the contact by Motorsport.com, issuing a light-hearted response: "That's a [driving standards advisor] Craig Baird discussion. I don't think there's been any fist fights or anything like that."

James Golding also copped a 15-second penalty for an unsafe release that dropped him from 10th to 21st.

"Following a post-race investigation and admission to a Pit Lane breach – unsafe release of Car 31 James Golding, impeded Car 4 Jack Smith, the Stewards impose a Fifteen (15) second time penalty to Car 31," read the stewards report.

The Supercars action continues tomorrow with two qualifying sessions and a third of four races of the weekend.