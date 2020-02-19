Courtney set to run Boost backing in Adelaide
James Courtney's Team Sydney Holden is set to run with major backing from Boost Mobile for the 2020 Supercars season.
The #19 Commodore was presented in Coca-Cola colours for the Supercars season launch in Sydney and yesterday's pre-season test at The Bend, however details of the Coke deal have been limited.
Motorsport.com understands the Courtney Commodore won't race in full Coke colours this season, with the 2010 champion's former backer Boost Mobile strongly rumoured to have signed a season-long deal.
Boost has been a long-time Courtney supporter, with title sponsorship deals stretching back to 2017.
It marks a swift return to Supercars for Boost, which opted not to renew its naming rights agreement with Garry Rogers Motorsport for this season after a disagreement with category officials regarding control uprights.
GRM subsequently handed back its Racing Entitlements Contracts to Supercars at the end of the 2019 season.
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Wed 19 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
21:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
19:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
23:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
17:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
18:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
21:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
17:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
17:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
20:50
15:20
|
