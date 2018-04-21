Coulthard kicked out of Phillip Island qualifying

Fabian Coulthard has been stripped of his front-row start for this afternoon's first Supercars race at Phillip Island due to a technical breach.

The Penske Ford driver qualified second alongside teammate Scott McLaughlin, but will now start the race from the back of the grid due to a technical breach related to the rear wing of his Falcon.

"During Parc Ferme following Qualifying for Race 9, Car #12, Fabian Coulthard, was inspected by the S&TD for compliance with the rear wing angle as stipulated in the VSD," read the stewards report.

"Car #12 was found to have been in breach of Rule C1.1.2 and C2.1.1 in that Car #12 did not comply with the relevant VSD during Qualifying for Race 9. The S&TD found the maximum rear wing angle defined in the VSD was exceeded by Car #12.

"Following an admission to the breach by Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd, the Stewards imposed a Penalty of Disqualification of Car #12 from Qualifying for Race 9 of the 2018 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"By virtue of Rule D7.2.1.2, Car #12 is to start Race 9 from the rear of the grid."

The penalty promotes Jamie Whincup to the front row of the grid for this afternoon's 57-lap race.