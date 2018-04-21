Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Phillip Island Breaking news

Coulthard kicked out of Phillip Island qualifying

0 shares
Coulthard kicked out of Phillip Island qualifying
Fabian Coulthard, DJR Team Penske Ford
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
21/04/2018 05:21

Fabian Coulthard has been stripped of his front-row start for this afternoon's first Supercars race at Phillip Island due to a technical breach.

The Penske Ford driver qualified second alongside teammate Scott McLaughlin, but will now start the race from the back of the grid due to a technical breach related to the rear wing of his Falcon.

"During Parc Ferme following Qualifying for Race 9, Car #12, Fabian Coulthard, was inspected by the S&TD for compliance with the rear wing angle as stipulated in the VSD," read the stewards report.

"Car #12 was found to have been in breach of Rule C1.1.2 and C2.1.1 in that Car #12 did not comply with the relevant VSD during Qualifying for Race 9. The S&TD found the maximum rear wing angle defined in the VSD was exceeded by Car #12.

"Following an admission to the breach by Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd, the Stewards imposed a Penalty of Disqualification of Car #12 from Qualifying for Race 9 of the 2018 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"By virtue of Rule D7.2.1.2, Car #12 is to start Race 9 from the rear of the grid."

The penalty promotes Jamie Whincup to the front row of the grid for this afternoon's 57-lap race.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Phillip Island
Track Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Drivers Fabian Coulthard
Teams Team Penske
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Supercars main page