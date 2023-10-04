Subscribe
Previous / Ford's Bathurst 1000 parity hopes fading
Supercars / Bathurst News

Chaz Mostert forms McLaren GT team

Supercars star Chaz Mostert will enter team ownership next year with a new customer McLaren GT squad.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Mostert has teamed up with Guy McEntyre and Gareth Whiteley to form Method Motorsport, which will field McLaren GT4 cars in Australia next season.

The team is set to debut at the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour before running a national GT4 programme with a pair of McLaren Artura GT4 cars as an official McLaren customer squad.

Mostert – a highly successful GT racer with Rolex 24 and Spa 24 titles to his name – won't drive for the squad, instead taking on a co-owner and driver coach role.

“To say I am just excited would be an understatement, it is amazing to finally have the news come out,” Mostert said.

“Teaming up with Guy and Gareth gives us expertise in so many elements of the race team to not only reach our goals but also help make our customers dreams and goals come true.

“As dedicated drivers, there's nothing more fulfilling than sharing our knowledge and tools to help fellow racers improve and achieve their goals.

“It is a very exciting time in Australia and the focus around changes in GT racing, which is a category I am very passionate about.

“I have been so lucky to be in some of the best GT races around the world and absolutely love the style of racing it produces so for Guy, Gareth and myself to get into this space with Method Motorsport is a dream come true.

“Bring on 2024 and the Bathurst 12 Hour!”

McEntyre will be team principal of Method Motorsport while Whiteley will bring his management and marketing experience to the ownership group.

"I am proud to take on the role of Team Principal and co-owner of Method Motorsport having worked with Chaz for over a decade,” said McEntyre.

“I see the category as an exciting new space for racing within Australia both for the development of young drivers and a structured platform for existing, experienced drivers.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour race has now become iconic within motor racing in Australia, and I am excited to be able to be part of a team which can give drivers the opportunity to drive a new car specifically designed for GT4 competition.

“The category is such that speed comes from the driver and from this perspective, having Chaz Mostert as a driver coach will be an invaluable asset for our drivers.

“Gareth Whiteley, the other co-owner, comes with a strong background of marketing and management and together I am confident our team will provide some tough competition in the GT4 space."

Method Motorsport will announce in driver line-up in due course.

 

Photo by: McLaren

 

shares
comments

Ford's Bathurst 1000 parity hopes fading
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Supercars
Bathurst

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Homestead

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe