Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brad Jones Racing retains major backer
Supercars News

Cauchi to join Kelly Grove Racing for 2022

By:

Triple Eight engineer David Cauchi will move to Kelly Grove Racing for the 2022 Supercars season.

Cauchi to join Kelly Grove Racing for 2022

The title-winning engineer will join the Melbourne-based Ford team as part of its transition form KGR to Grove Racing.

He will take on the team principal role for the new-look squad, which will be fully owned and operated by the Grove family.

More to follow

shares
comments
Brad Jones Racing retains major backer

Previous article

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Brad Jones Racing retains major backer
Supercars

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Video Inside
Supercars

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton
Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Trending Today

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test

Avintia fires MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result
MotoGP MotoGP

Avintia fires MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22
IMSA IMSA

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly
General General

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Cauchi to join Kelly Grove Racing for 2022
Supercars Supercars

Cauchi to join Kelly Grove Racing for 2022

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer
Supercars Supercars

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.