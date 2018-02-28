Famous Castrol colours return to Supercars

Castrol has upped its backing of Rick Kelly's Nissan for the 2018 Supercars season, taking over the naming rights of the #15 Altima.

Building on a long-standing relationship with Kelly and his Nissan Motorsport squad, the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and 2006 series champion will hit the streets of Adelaide tomorrow in full Castrol colours.

“I couldn’t be more excited to represent Team Castrol in 2018,” said Kelly.

“Those Castrol colours are pretty revered in Australian Motorsport, so it’s definitely special to represent them.

“Castrol has flowed through my life for decades. They were the lubricants in our farming machinery in Mildura, on the bobcats I worked on in my teens, all the way through to my Bathurst victories in 2003-2004.

"Castrol as a brand has supported Todd and I since the start of Kelly Racing in 2009 and have been a great partner of the team since then.

“I want to express how excited how I am to work with such a fantastic global brand, but also a great local team. A team that has been committed to Australian motorsport for many years.

"It gives me confidence rolling out at Adelaide with Castrol on the car and it is also a responsibility to ensure we get them to the front.”

Castrol is famous for backing the likes of Larry Perkins and Tony Longhurst back in the 1990s, before later stints as naming rights sponsors at Ford Performance Racing and Paul Morris Motorsport.

Kelly's is the final livery to be revealed ahead of the new Supercars season, which kicks off with practice on the streets of Adelaide tomorrow.