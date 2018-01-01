Sign in
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Castrol backs second Nissan for Bathurst

shares
comments
Castrol backs second Nissan for Bathurst
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
19h ago

There will be two Castrol-backed Nissans in the field at this weekend's Bathurst 1000, with the oils giant throwing its support behind the Andre Heimgartner/Aaren Russell Altima.

Coming off the back of a surprise qualifying race win at the Sandown 500, the #7 Altima will run Castrol colours similar to what Rick Kelly has been running so far this season.

That means there will be a pair of Castrol cars in the Nissan line-up, with Kelly and co-driver Garry Jacobson running a 1990s-inspired livery.

“It’s exciting to have two Castrol-backed team cars at Bathurst," said Heimgartner.

“Rick’s livery was well received when it launched in Adelaide and it’s exciting to bring this back at the biggest event of the year to complement the Perkins-inspired livery.

“It provides us with an old and new theme through the team and a great story to tell for Castrol during the event.

“Hopefully both Aaren and I can continue Rick’s good form with a strong result on Sunday."

Nissan Motorsport is heading to Bathurst confident it can fight for the team's first Bathurst win outright and the brand's first since 1992.

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Aaren Russell , Andre Heimgartner
Teams Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

