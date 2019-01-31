Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso set for Tickford Supercars enduro seat

shares
comments
Caruso set for Tickford Supercars enduro seat
By:
1h ago

Michael Caruso has been linked to a spot alongside Lee Holdsworth at Tickford Racing for the 2019 Supercars endurance races.

It was confirmed yesterday that Caruso's six-year stint at the former Nissan Motorsport squad has come to an end, meaning the two-time race winner is without a full-time seat on the 2019 grid.

However it seems he's swiftly landed a top enduro drive, Caruso heavily linked to a seat alongside former Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Holdsworth in a Tickford Mustang.

Remarkably, it's the second enduro deal Caruso has been close to inking for 2019. As hopes of a full-time seat faded he was close to an agreement with Triple Eight, only for the Brisbane-based team to swoop on Garth Tander when he became unexpectedly available earlier this month.

A Holdsworth/Caruso line-up would also require re-think at Tickford, which is understood to have planned to run Super2 regular Thomas Randle in the Bottle-O Mustang for the long-distance races.

James Moffat and David Russell are both expected to return, while Alex Davison was considered a lock alongside brother Will in the 23Red car.

Confirmation of the team's enduro plans could emerge as early as next week.

Next article
Kelly Racing confirms Caruso split

Previous article

Kelly Racing confirms Caruso split
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Michael Caruso , Lee Holdsworth
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

F1's 2019 rules changes you may have missed
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1's 2019 rules changes you may have missed

19h ago
Ex-MotoGP team owner evades drugs test, gets rally ban Article
MotoGP

Ex-MotoGP team owner evades drugs test, gets rally ban

NASCAR penalizes DGR-Crosley heavily for violating testing policy Article
NASCAR

NASCAR penalizes DGR-Crosley heavily for violating testing policy

Latest videos
Holden Hero says farewell to full-time Supercars career as Championship goes down to the wire 01:44
Supercars

Holden Hero says farewell to full-time Supercars career as Championship goes down to the wire

Nov 20, 2018
Tickford Racing prepares for Ford Falcon swan song 01:47
Supercars

Tickford Racing prepares for Ford Falcon swan song

Nov 20, 2018

News in depth
Caruso set for Tickford Supercars enduro seat
Supercars

Caruso set for Tickford Supercars enduro seat

Kelly Racing confirms Caruso split
Supercars

Kelly Racing confirms Caruso split

Tickford Racing appoints new chairman
Supercars

Tickford Racing appoints new chairman

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.