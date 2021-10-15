Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

By:

Kelly Grove Racing has drafted in Matt Campbell as Andre Heimgartner’s co-driver for Supercars’ season-closing Bathurst 1000 event.

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Earl Bamber had originally been signed by KGR back in April for what would have been the factory Porsche driver’s second appearance at the Great Race.

But the postponement of the Mount Panorama event to December created a scheduling conflict with Bamber’s prior commitments in the US, forcing him to pull the plug on his Bathurst plans on Thursday.

Now, KGR has revealed that Campbell will take Bamber’s place in the #7 Mustang alongside Heimgartner for a third crack at Bathurst 1000.

The Australian made his debut with KGR’s co-owner Todd Kelly back in 2017 and returned the following year with the Triple Eight Holden squad, partnering Shane van Gisbergen.

Campbell also won the Bathurst 12 Hour race outright in 2019, incidentally for Bamber’s Earl Bamber Motorsport outfit with Dirk Werner and Dennis Olsen as his teammates.

“Once it was confirmed Earl couldn't make the event due to the conflict in his racing schedule, it was vital that we found somebody of a very high calibre to replace Earl, and we know we have that in Matt Campbell,” said team owner Stephen Grove. 

“We’re all very excited to have him come back and race with us at the Bathurst 1000."

