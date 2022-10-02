Tickets Subscribe
Previous / BRT locks in Hazelwood, expands for 2023 Next / Number switch for De Pasquale's Bathurst Mustang
Supercars News

Caltex Young Stars joins Bathurst 1000 grid

The Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard for the 2022 Bathurst 1000 will run under the Caltex Young Stars banner.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Caltex Young Stars joins Bathurst 1000 grid
Listen to this article

Caltex has taken major backing of the MCM Holden which will be raced by Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham.

The Super2 regulars, each making their main game debuts, will race their MCM-run, Walkinshaw Andretti United-built Holden as the Caltex Young Stars.

“To have the support of a global brand like Caltex is a huge boost for our first Bathurst 1000 campaign," said Chahda.

"The car looks fantastic and knowing that we’re carrying the same branding as some of the most famous names of this race is exciting.

“It’s an honour for us to represent Caltex, giving us the best possible opportunity to take on the challenge ahead of us this week. Our preparation has been fantastic, and Jaylyn and I are as ready to go as we can be. We can’t wait to get on track.”

Robotham added: “It’s surreal that we have the support of a brand like Caltex for our Bathurst campaign this year. I’m excited to be representing the Caltex Young Stars as Matt, the team and I go to Bathurst to tackle the Great Race for the first time.

“The build-up, testing and preparation have already been great, but to see the car in its Caltex with Techron livery, alongside all our great supporters, makes it seem much more real. I couldn’t be more ready to go.”

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 kicks off this Thursday.

Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham, Matt Chahda Motorsport
Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham, Matt Chahda Motorsport
1/3

Photo by: Press Image

Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham, Matt Chahda Motorsport
Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham, Matt Chahda Motorsport
2/3

Photo by: Press Image

Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham, Matt Chahda Motorsport
Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham, Matt Chahda Motorsport
3/3

Photo by: Press Image

