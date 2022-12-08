Calendar revealed for new fourth Supercars tier

Listen to this article

As reported by Motorsport.com back in July there will be two categories open to Project Blueprint-spec Supercars next season.

Those cars will continue to be eligible for the combined Super2/Super3 grid, however will now be up against Car of the Future hardware in the third tier.

That is due to the specifications above effectively moving down a rung each due to the impending introduction of Gen3 at the top of the Supercars ladder.

Only Gen2 COTF cars (Ford Mustang and ZB Commodore) will be eligible for Super2 next year, with the rest of the COTF cars moving into the Super3 class with the Blueprint car.

The revival of the V8 Touring Car Series, however, will create a standalone unofficial fourth tier dedicated to the pre-COTF Supercars.

V8TC will run on the SpeedSeries round with five appearances throughout the year.

The first will be what is currently a TBA in Victoria, but expected to be Phillip Island, ahead of appearances at Winton in June, Sydney Motorsport Park in June, Sandown in September and Mount Panorama for the Bathurst International in November.

A control tyre partner and race formats will be announced later.

"2023 is about V8 Touring Cars going back to its roots and re-establishing itself as a place for these great cars to race," said Australian Racing Group COO Liam Curkpatrick.

"At SpeedSeries rounds, V8TC will stand alongside an array of spectacular national level categories with a great broadcast production on Stan Sport and the Nine Network and lots of track time.

"The model change from Super2 to Super3 and subsequently to V8 Touring Cars means there's plenty of interest from competitors who once again need a place to race them.

"We will be confirming more, including a tyre provider, race formats and other growth plans, in the coming weeks."

2023 V8 Touring Car Series calendar

Round Circuit Date 1 TBA TBA 2 Winton Motor Raceway, VIC June 9-11 3 Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW June 23-25 4 Sandown International Raceway, VIC September 8-10 5 Mount Panorama, NSW November 10-12