You can buy John Bowe's Torana

Bowe is in his final full TCM season, a category that has provided him wonderful success in his post-Supercars career.

He has wracked up six TCM titles since joining the series in 2008, four of which came in a Ford Mustang before he made a sensational switch to a Holden Torana in 2016 and won two more titles.

The move to a Holden was big news given Bowe's long links to Ford, his Supercars title and two Bathurst 1000 wins having come driving for Dick Johnson Racing and the Blue Oval.

The Torana is now on the market ahead of Bowe's TCM exit, with options for a prospective buyer to either way until the end of the season, or purchase the car now and lease it back to Bowe for the final three rounds.

According to Bowe it is a turn-key winning package, with 58 race wins and 15 poles to its name, two of those wins having come this season.

"The Torana has served me brilliantly since I first got behind the wheel in 2015," Bowe said.

"It's a fantastic little car to drive. It does everything right and has always been looked after to the highest possible standard.

"Some of the details in it still impress me to this day, and it's as enjoyable to drive and to race as it was when we rolled it out as a brand new car in 2015.

"I'm sure it would make a great addition to a collection somewhere but it would be even better to see it stay on track, doing what it does best.

"It's a special car and I hope it goes to a great home. It's a turn-key race car, you could jump in it tomorrow and win TCM races.

"Ideally it will go at the end of the year, though if someone wants to snap it up before then, then I'm happy to lease it back so I can complete the 'Ciao for Now' tour.

"All my sponsors and supporters are on board for the year so we are going to complete the year and try to get a few more wins in the old girl before she goes to a new home.

"And I'm more than happy to help the new owner in any way required."

No price was listed on the announcement.