Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden breaks cover
Bryce Follwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Bryce Follwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Bryce Follwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Bryce Follwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Bryce Follwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Walkinshaw Andretti United has unveiled the livery that rookie signing Bryce Fullwood will use for the 2020 Supercars season.
The famous Holden squad has opted for a sense of consistency across its two cars, the base livery for both – blue on white at the front and solid blue at the back – effectively identical.
The doors, rear wing plane and windscreen strip are, however, different to reflect the separate major backers, Fullwood's version taking on the pink of his long-time sponsor Middy's Data and Electrical.
The reigning Super2 champion will partner Mostert in what is an all-new line-up for WAU.
“It’s fantastic to finally get Bryce’s car out there to the public, and show off the vibrant Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing livery," said WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart.
“To have six new partners join us, including Middy’s as co-naming rights partner who join Mobil 1 in their 27th year, is a real testament to this exciting young talent who has joined our team.
"Bryce comes in as our first rookie in our top-flight cars for over two decades, and is reinforced by a Super2 championship that complements his refreshing attitude. He’s already made a positive mark within the team.
“A huge thank you to Middy’s and everyone single one of our amazing partner group who have helped make this happen. It’ll be a real privilege to watch the start of Bryce’s journey, when this exciting young Australian talent represents WAU and all our aligned brands at Adelaide.”
Read Also:
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Bryce Fullwood
|Teams
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden breaks cover
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
06:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
04:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
08:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
02:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
03:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
06:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
02:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
02:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
05:50
15:20
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets