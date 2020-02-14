Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden breaks cover

By:
Feb 14, 2020

Walkinshaw Andretti United has unveiled the livery that rookie signing Bryce Fullwood will use for the 2020 Supercars season.

The famous Holden squad has opted for a sense of consistency across its two cars, the base livery for both – blue on white at the front and solid blue at the back – effectively identical.

The doors, rear wing plane and windscreen strip are, however, different to reflect the separate major backers, Fullwood's version taking on the pink of his long-time sponsor Middy's Data and Electrical.

The reigning Super2 champion will partner Mostert in what is an all-new line-up for WAU.

“It’s fantastic to finally get Bryce’s car out there to the public, and show off the vibrant Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing livery," said WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart.

“To have six new partners join us, including Middy’s as co-naming rights partner who join Mobil 1 in their 27th year, is a real testament to this exciting young talent who has joined our team.

"Bryce comes in as our first rookie in our top-flight cars for over two decades, and is reinforced by a Super2 championship that complements his refreshing attitude. He’s already made a positive mark within the team.  

“A huge thank you to Middy’s and everyone single one of our amazing partner group who have helped make this happen. It’ll be a real privilege to watch the start of Bryce’s journey, when this exciting young Australian talent represents WAU and all our aligned brands at Adelaide.”

