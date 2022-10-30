Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars / Surfers Paradise News

BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry

Blanchard Racing Team is positioning itself to expand to two cars, using the dormant 26th Supercars entry, in 2024.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry
Listen to this article

Supercars currently has a spare Teams Racing Charter sitting idle, the entry having effectively been carried over from the old Racing Entitlements Contract system.

The idle TRC has become a talking point in recent weeks amid efforts from Peter Adderton to get hold of it for a new team.

The Boost Mobile founder wants to field a standalone entry using a Camaro he has agreed to purchase from Triple Eight for Richie Stanaway.

He is currently campaigning Supercars to release the 26th TRC.

However BRT, which currently fields a single Ford Mustang, is also in the market for the 26th entry.

BRT is set for a light expansion next season adding a Super2 entry to its single main game car.

Team owner Tim Blanchard is then working towards adding a second main game entry in 2024 using the 26th TRC.

"Absolutely. Our intention is to move to two cars, that's been our plan since Day 1," Blanchard told Motorsport.com.

"We need to do it in bite-sized pieces. When Penske started, they started as a one-car team. And we're doing the same. We're one car, but our plan is to be running two cars like the rest of the field."

When asked if 2024 is the target for expansion Blanchard added: "That's the most realistic.

"With Gen3 coming in I don't think the resources are there in pitlane, not just for us, for 26 cars at the moment.

"We're building up internally and looking to run our Super2 car next year as part of that transition to move to two [main game] cars."

It is understood that the preference from Supercars, and its teams, is to accomodate expansion for an existing team over adding another single-car team.

While Blanchard says there is negotiating to be done over the TRC, he is confident BRT is well-placed to ultimately secure the entry.

"There's negotiating there that needs to be done, we need to sort that out," he said.

"But we're in a good position, we'll see how it looks in the next few months."

shares
comments
DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Previous article

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert raced with injured shoulder Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Blanchard Racing Team
Blanchard to make UK racing return
Supercars

Blanchard to make UK racing return

BRT locks in Hazelwood, expands for 2023
Supercars

BRT locks in Hazelwood, expands for 2023

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision
Supercars

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision

Latest news

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move

Joey Logano was extremely impressed with Ross Chastain's daring last-lap move against the outside wall at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway, but warned of potential consequences if left unchecked.

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Video Inside
WEC WEC

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

Ferrari has launched its new Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Mexican GP

Although this year's edition of the Formula 1 race in Mexico was hardly a classic, there were lots of significant threads tied up off-track as the cost cap furore reached a resolution. Add that to a record breaker, a return of a once-great force, and a roll-back on an earlier penalty, and there were many talking points - here's the 10 biggest stories.

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result

Mercedes is unsure that following Daniel Ricciardo’s medium-to-soft tyre strategy would have been enough to beat Max Verstappen to Formula 1 victory in Mexico on Sunday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.