Supercars / Breaking news

Brown tops Winton Supercars test

By:

Will Brown put Erebus Motorsport on top in official pre-season Supercars testing at Winton.

With a full rookie day under his belt already, Brown was able to hit the ground running for the final official pre-season test.

He jumped to the top of the times with 1m19.508s just an hour into the 8.5-hour test, that time leaving him a full half a second clear of the field.

Brown and enduro co-driver Jack Perkins also logged a total of 97 laps in what was a promising day for the Holden squad.

“It’s always exciting to be quickest,” said Brown.

“We’re race car drivers, that’s what you always want, you’re never happy if you are second.

“We did put [green] tyres on at the start, but we’re still quick running older [tyres] so I’m pretty happy with how the car is going.”

Warm conditions meant the track was fastest in the morning, although there were some rare exceptions of late improvements.

One was Chaz Mostert, the Walkinshaw Andretti United ace jumping to second inside the last 90 minutes of running with a 1m20.035s.

That put Mostert just clear of Kelly Racing Grove newcomer David Reynolds, who set his best time on the 8th of his 80 laps.

Scott Pye was the best of the Team 18 cars in fourth ahead of Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki.

Cam Waters, expected to be a title contender this season, was just sixth fastest, but did set the milage pace with 135 laps.

Bryce Fullwood and Nick Percat were seventh and eighth fastest respectively, while James Courtney was ninth despite his #44 Tickford entry prompting a red flag midway through the day.

The car was in the hands of Tickford co-driver Thomas Randle at the time, a practice pitstop to blame for a loose wheel that left the car stranded with minor damage.

Tim Slade cut 113 laps on his way to 10th fastest for the new Blanchard Racing Team, followed by Brad Jones Racing pair Jack Smith and Macauley Jones.

Jack Le Brocq, Todd Hazelwood, Mark Winterbottom and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the field.

Winton pre-season test results

 
Pos # Driver Team Laps Best Gap
1 9 Will Brown Erebus Motorsport 97 1m19.508s  
2 20 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 98 1m20.035s 0.526s
3 26 David Reynolds Kelly Grove Racing 80 1m20.071 0.562s
4 20 Scott Pye Team 18 125 1m20.098s 0.589s
5 99 Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport 83 1m20.151s 0.642s
6 6 Cam Waters Tickford Racing 135 1m20.194s 0.685s
7 2 Bryce Fullwood Walkinshaw Andretti United 109 1m20.275s 0.766s
8 8 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing 120 1m20.380s 0.871s
9 44 James Courtney Tickford Racing 111 1m20.486s  0.977s
10 3 Tim Slade Blanchard Racing Team 113 1m20.509s 1.000
11 4 Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 85 1m20.541s 1.033s
12 96 Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 115 1m20.578s 1.069s
13 5 Jack Le Brocq Tickford Racing 130 1m20.676s 1.167s
14 14 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing 108 1m20.679s 1.170s
15 18 Mark Winterbottom Team 18 95 1m20.720s 1.211s
16 7 Andre Heimgartner Kelly Grove Racing 64 1m20.916s 1.407s

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

