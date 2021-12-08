Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive

The McLaren boss, who is a part owner of the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad, took to Twitter today to offer Mostert a drive of his ex-Alan Moffat Chevrolet Monza sports sedan.

The offer is in response to a quip from Mostert after winning last Sunday's Great Race that he, like Daniel Ricciardo earlier this year, should get to sample something from Brown's extensive collection.

More to follow.