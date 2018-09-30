Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Brown makes Bathurst/Suzuka switch

shares
comments
Brown makes Bathurst/Suzuka switch
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 30, 2018, 8:18 PM

McLaren CEO Zak Brown will skip this week's Bathurst 1000 so that he can be on the ground for the entire Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Brown had originally planned to miss the Suzuka race so he could experience his first Bathurst 1000, a decision inspired by his part-ownership of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars squad.

Having made those plans public during the Australian GP back in March things have since changed for the McLaren boss, and he is set to head to Japan rather than Mount Panorama.

A McLaren spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that Brown cancelled his trip to Bathurst earlier this year to be at the Japanese Grand Prix, in line with his priority of F1.

Brown is a minority shareholder in the former Holden factory squad, the majority of the shares split between Ryan Walkinshaw and Michael Andretti.

He's also the owner of a genuine Bathurst winner, his purchase of the Holden Racing Team Commodore that triumphed at The Mountain in 2011 kick-starting the contact with Walkinshaw that ultimately led to his buy-in to the team.

Next Supercars article
Australian Touring car legend Bob Jane dies

Previous article

Australian Touring car legend Bob Jane dies

Next article

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula 1
Drivers James Courtney , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Scott Pye , Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Autosport Drives - Supercars 05:16
Supercars

Autosport Drives - Supercars

Rick Kelly talks Bathurst 1000 with Larry Perkins 04:22
Supercars

Rick Kelly talks Bathurst 1000 with Larry Perkins

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst
Supercars

Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst

Nissan shaping up for best Bathurst chance
Supercars

Nissan shaping up for best Bathurst chance

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return
Supercars

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.