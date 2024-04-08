All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Supercars Taupō Super400

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

Reigning champion Brodie Kostecki will return to Supercars competition in the next round of the 2024 championship in New Zealand.

Phil Branagan
Upd:
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Edge Photographics

The 2023 series winner, who stood aside from the opening rounds of the series at Bathurst and Albert Park, will return to the wheel of the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro at Taupo on 19-21 April.

Todd Hazelwood, who drove the team’s car in those six races, is now expected to return to his original role as an endurance co-driver. Jack Le Brocq will continue to race the team’s other entry.

“I’m excited to be back behind the wheel again, I needed some time away to prioritise my health,” said Kostecki in a team statement.

“I’m grateful for the support, privacy and time [team owner] Betty [Klimenko], [CEO] Barry [Ryan], and the team have given me.” 

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Kostecki, 26, split with the team at the start of the season, after leading Erebus to the 2023 Drivers’ and Teams’ crowns. In the time since he sat out the early rounds of the series, a number of the team’s sponsors had departed, including Coca-Cola and legal firm Shaw & Partners.

In the statement Ryan said, “On behalf of Betty and the team, we are pleased Brodie is ready to drive again.

“Having Brodie back to work alongside Jack as he becomes more familiar with our cars will be a positive for our entire team.”

Kostecki is expected to return to the track in a test session at Winton Motor Raceway later this week before heading to New Zealand.

Erebus Motorsport currently sits fifth in the Supercars Teams’ Championship on 598 points. Triple 8 leads the points on 1133, from Grove Racing on 685.

In the six races that Kostecki sat out, the team’s best result has been a fifth place by Le Brocq in the Saturday race at Albert Park. 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Cam Waters: NASCAR racing was "definitely wild, but I loved it"
Next article Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Phil Branagan
Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Supercars
Bathurst 500
Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win
Bathurst 500: Feeney leads Triple Eight 1-2 in Supercars opener

Bathurst 500: Feeney leads Triple Eight 1-2 in Supercars opener

Supercars
Bathurst 500
Bathurst 500: Feeney leads Triple Eight 1-2 in Supercars opener
Bathurst 500: Brown sets pace for Triple Eight in Friday Supercars practice

Bathurst 500: Brown sets pace for Triple Eight in Friday Supercars practice

Supercars
Bathurst 500
Bathurst 500: Brown sets pace for Triple Eight in Friday Supercars practice
More from
Brodie Kostecki
Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand

Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand

Supercars
Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand
Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy

Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy

Supercars
Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy
Why Kostecki's Supercars absence isn't all bad news

Why Kostecki's Supercars absence isn't all bad news

Supercars
Why Kostecki's Supercars absence isn't all bad news
Erebus Motorsport
More from
Erebus Motorsport
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round

Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round

Supercars
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round
Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move

Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move

Supercars
Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move
Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Supercars
Bathurst
Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Latest news

Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP

Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP
Why “mature” Martin will start to cause headaches in 2024 MotoGP title race

Why “mature” Martin will start to cause headaches in 2024 MotoGP title race

MGP MotoGP
Why “mature” Martin will start to cause headaches in 2024 MotoGP title race
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Fernandez grateful for KTM MotoGP support despite “not showing anything”

Fernandez grateful for KTM MotoGP support despite “not showing anything”

MGP MotoGP
Fernandez grateful for KTM MotoGP support despite “not showing anything”

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global