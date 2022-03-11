Brad Jones Racing helps out flood-affected farmers

Listen to this article

BJR truck driver Paul Eddy left the team's Albury base today with a full load of hay that will be provided to farmers affected by heavy flooding between Lismore and Murwillumbah.

The relief effort has come with the help of Adaptalift, which provided the trailer to cart the much-needed feed.

"The loss of livestock and farming machinery is one of the lesser known stories to come out of the floods, with farmers telling of their despair at watching cattle swept away and their difficulties securing fodder for those who survived," read a statement from the team.

Northern New South Wales and south east Queensland have been badly affected by flooding in recent weeks, with communities devastated by record-breaking rainfall.

There were messages of support for affected areas on a number of cars at last week's Sydney SuperNight which opened the 2022 season.

There were genuine fundraising efforts too, Erebus drivers Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki auctioning off space on their helmets.

They raised the best part of $25,000 which was then matched by Erebus team owner Betty Klimenko.

Chaz Mostert, meanwhile, is donating all proceeds from his merchandise from the month of March to Foodbank to help out flood victims.