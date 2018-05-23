Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Breaking news

Brabham involved in Supercars testing crash

0 shares
Brabham involved in Supercars testing crash
Lee Holdsworth, Charlie Schwerkolt Racing Holden, runs wide
Matt Brabham, Team 18
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
23/05/2018 02:23

Matt Brabham is understood to have been behind the wheel of Team 18's Holden Supercar when it crashed during testing at Winton on Tuesday.

The single-car squad was using the second of its three allocated test days for the year at Winton when Brabham – who will partner regular driver Lee Holdsworth at the three long-distance races this year – crashed at Turn 4 during the morning running.

It's understood Brabham was uninjured in the crash, however the damage to the car was significant enough that the team cut the test day short.

A team spokesperson told Motorsport.com that no comment regarding the crash will be made.

In preparation for his Bathurst 1000 debut later this year, Brabham has enjoyed a number of outings in the Preston Hire-backed Holden so far this year, including at the pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park, in practice at Barbagallo Raceway earlier this month, and most recently in the dedicated 'additional drivers' session at Winton last Friday.

Brabham will make his second Supercars round start at the Sandown 500 in September, before completing the Season of Endurance with the Bathurst 1000 and the Gold Coast 600.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Drivers Lee Holdsworth , Matt Brabham
Teams Team 18
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Supercars main page