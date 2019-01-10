Brabham BT62 set for Adelaide 500 demo
David Brabham will drive the $1.8 million Brabham BT62 in a special demonstration run at the Adelaide 500 in March.
Fresh from announcing plans for a 2021/2022 World Endurance Championship campaign with the car, it's been confirmed that Brabham will demo the 700-horsepower BT62 on the Adelaide street circuit over the Supercars season opener weekend.
It's a fitting location to run the car given that it was developed and assembled in Adelaide, and follows a public demo on a shortened version of the track at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival back in December.
"To drive the BT62 around the Superloop Adelaide 500 street circuit will be a fitting tribute to my father as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first Formula 1 World Championship in 1959, and what Brabham Automotive stands for,” said Brabham.
“Alongside our family ties to Australia, the region of South Australia holds a rich automotive heritage as well as hosting one of the most popular motorsport events in Australia.”
The Adelaide 500 opens the Supercars season on the first weekend in March.
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|David Brabham
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen