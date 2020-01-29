BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier

A brand new E85 blend has been formulated by BP Australia engineers, and 350,000 litres of the bespoke fuel is set to power the Supercars and Super2 fields.

The new fuel will make its debut at next month's pre-season test at The Bend, which will run under the 'BP Ultimate SuperTest' banner.

“Bringing BP on board as the new official fuel partner is an exciting partnership for Supercars," said series CEO Sean Seamer.

"The level of consistency and quality that BP will provide with its E85 fuel blend will offer a high level of reliable octane performance for our teams.

"We look forward to the next three years ahead with BP and we hope fans are excited for what’s in store in 2020 and beyond.”

According to BP Australia's VP sales and marketing Brooke Miller, partnering with Supercars is a "natural fit".

"We’re proud to be partnering with Australia’s premier motorsport organisation," she said. "BP’s partnership with the Supercars championship is a natural fit.

"Our pledge is to ensure optimal engine performance for all teams and their vehicles on the track from 2020.”

Related video