Boys, 22, will partner BJR full-timer Todd Hazelwood at the wheel of the #14 Holden Commodore for the Supercars season finale on October 18.

In his third season of Super2 competition, Boys lies fifth in the standings driving for the Erebus-supported Image Racing squad, having won two races in the category last year.

Erebus has already confirmed Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki to partner its regular drivers at Bathurst, but Boys will instead join forces with BJR for his top-level Supercars bow.

"I’m honestly so pumped and I can’t thank Brad and Kim [Jones, team owners] enough for the opportunity," commented Boys. "To race at the Bathurst 1000 has been a dream of mine since my first ever go kart race.

"BJR gave me my first ever laps in a Supercar three years ago and I’ve really enjoyed every chance I’ve had to work with the team so far and believe we’ll be in for a strong chance."

Hazelwood added: ‘I’ve known Jordan since karting and always rated his race craft and ability. It’s great to see that he’s been able to show what he’s capable of during the latter stages of 2019 with his first Super2 win.

"I have no doubt we’ll be able to produce great results together at BJR. This is the third year in a row that I’ve worked with a rookie co-driver so I definitely feel like I have the tools and tricks up my sleeve to help him make the transition and manage the situation best."

BJR has already named Thomas Randle as Nick Percat's co-driver for Bathurst, leaving the team with just one seat alongside Jack Smith to fill for the season finale.