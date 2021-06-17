Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview Next / More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham
Supercars / Townsville News

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

By:

The Townsville Supercars round continues to be threatened by border controls as Queensland extends its ban on travellers from Melbourne.

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

The Sunshine State slammed its borders closed to Victorians late last month due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

The restrictions have since eased, with regional Victoria no longer considered a hotspot, however travel from Greater Melbourne is still effectively banned.

And while the outbreak looks to be under control, Victoria recording zero new community cases today, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has still decided to extend the Melbourne restrictions for another seven days until June 24.

That puts pressure on the Townsville Supercars event, set to take place from July 9-11, given six of the 11 teams are based in Melbourne.

Given Supercars has assured the Melbourne teams they can return home after this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown, following a two-week exile in New South Wales, the opening of the border could be critical to the Townsville event going ahead as planned.

The series will effectively need to make a firm decision by June 22 or 23 on whether it rolls the dice on the border opening or takes action on relocating the affected teams once again.

That would allow the two weeks for the Melbourne teams to isolate in New South Wales and then enter Queensland in time to set up for the race meeting.

Even that has an added element of complication now, with two new COVID-19 cases showing up in New South Wales in the last day.

Queensland hasn't closed its border to NSW, but has brought in a travel declaration system and warned its residents against travelling to the Greater Sydney area.

Another option for Supercars would be to postpone the Townsville event, although it would have to be a short-term postponement given its a street circuit and the build is already well underway.

Single-week postponements were used for Darwin last year and Symmons Plains this year.

"We are monitoring the [Queensland border] situation and will adhere to all government COVID requirements," said a Supercars spokesperson.

"For now we are looking forward to getting to Darwin for a great weekend of racing."

 
shares
comments
2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Previous article

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Next article

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

16h
2
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

4h
3
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

18h
4
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

1d
5
Formula 1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

9h
Latest news
More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham
Video Inside
SUPC

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham

22m
Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues
SUPC

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

1h
2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

2h
Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre
SUPC

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

Jun 15, 2021
Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border
SUPC

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

Jun 15, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
12h

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United 00:40
Supercars
Jun 15, 2021

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin 00:38
Supercars
Jun 14, 2021

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry 00:41
Supercars
Jun 8, 2021

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham
Video Inside
Supercars

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview Hidden Valley
Supercars

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

Russell: F1 performance secondary to survival at old Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: F1 performance secondary to survival at old Williams

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023
IMSA IMSA

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation

Latest news

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues
Supercars Supercars

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre
Supercars Supercars

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.