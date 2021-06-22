Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars tyre tweak for Winton Next / Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars / Townsville News

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

By:

Queensland will reopen its border to the Greater Melbourne area later this week in what is a reprieve for the upcoming Supercars event in Townsville.

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

The Sunshine State closed its border to the Victorian capital several weeks back in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the Winton SuperSprint being postponed.

The Northern Territory did likewise, forcing the six Melbourne-based teams into exile in New South Wales for two weeks in the lead-up to last weekend's Darwin Triple Crown.

The Melbourne teams finally travelled home on Sunday night and Monday, although it wasn't clear if they would need to leave again tomorrow to ensure they can get into Queensland in time for the Townsville 500 in just over a fortnight.

However that now won't be necessary, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing today that the border to Melbourne will re-open this Friday.

"From 1am Friday 25 June, Greater Melbourne will no longer be declared a hotspot," Palaszczuk posted on social media.

"Travellers from Victoria must complete a Queensland Travel Declaration but will not be required to hotel quarantine."

While Melbourne is looking good, with no new community cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, there are worrying signs for Sydney.

The New South Wales capital confirmed there were 10 new cases linked to a cluster originating from Bondi today, one of which was a mystery case with no known chain of transmission.

Queensland hasn't closed its borders to Greater Sydney yet, however it has Palaszczuk says "Queenslanders planning travel to New South Wales are strongly advised to reconsider their need to travel".

Team Sydney is the only of the 11 squads based in the Harbour City, but had already decided to work from the Tekno factory on the Gold Coast between the Darwin and Townsville rounds to cut down travel time for the transporter.

That means the team will remain in Queensland until the Townsville weekend.

Supercars is also headquartered in Sydney, although much of the operational staff is Gold Coast-based, while key Supercars Media people were set to head straight to Queensland rather than return to their Sydney base even before today's boost in cases.

Brad Jones Racing is based in New South Wales, but well outside the Greater Sydney area, which, based on recent hotspot declarations from Queensland, means there shouldn't be any issues when it comes to travelling north.

shares
comments
Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Previous article

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Next article

Whincup drops young talent hint

Whincup drops young talent hint
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid

16h
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

15h
3
Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

46min
4
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

1d
5
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

11h
Latest news
Whincup drops young talent hint
SUPC

Whincup drops young talent hint

46m
Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars
SUPC

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

1h
Supercars tyre tweak for Winton
SUPC

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Jun 21, 2021
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
Video Inside
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

Jun 20, 2021
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Video Inside
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Jun 20, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley 00:43
Supercars
Jun 20, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:16
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:04
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin 00:29
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
Jun 17, 2021

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen

Abu Dhabi approves new F1 layout plan to improve racing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new F1 layout plan to improve racing

Latest news

Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton
Supercars Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.