Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

The Boost Mobile founder caused a stir on social media yesterday evening when he suggested running a Bathurst 1000 wildcard for Murphy and Stanaway.

The post was a response to the Russell Ingall/Broc Feeney wildcard that was announced by backer Supercheap Auto yesterday.

"I refused to be out-marketed by [Supercheap Auto] so [Greg Murphy] and [Richie Stanaway], if you want a wildcard as a team for Bathurst I will organise and sponsor it," he wrote. "What [do] you say boys?"

While neither driver responded, the idea picked up traction when Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story offered to provide a car for the ambitious project.

Adderton has history with both drivers, having backed Murphy back in his early super touring days.

The Kiwi went on to become a Bathurst legend with two wins and his famous Lap of the Gods qualifying effort, however his last Great Race start was back in 2014.

Stanaway, meanwhile, was part of Boost's controversial sponsorship deal with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019.

Following a tough rookie campaign with Tickford in 2018, Stanaway was drafted in as a replacement for Garth Tander at GRM at Adderton's insistence.

He was then left without a drive when GRM walked away from Supercars at the end of that season, opting to retire from motor racing entirely instead of looking for another seat.