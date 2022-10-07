Blanchard to make UK racing return

Listen to this article

Blanchard has been working on a Walter Hayes appearance for some time, using a one-off cameo in the Australian Formula Ford Series at Winton earlier this year to test his competitiveness.

He clean-swept the weekend in the same Mygale that he won the 2007 Australian Formula Ford title in way back in 2007.

That led to him doing a deal with Brian Soule to hire a Ray chassis and join the packed Walter Hayes Trophy field for 2022.

It will be the first time Blanchard has raced in the UK since his a British Formula Ford campaign in 2008 that yielded second in the series, including a win at Silverstone on the old layout.

"There's a hundred and something Formula Fords entered," Blanchard told Motorsport.com. "I raced at Silverstone back in 2008 and won, so I have good memories there.

"This has always been an event I've wanted to do given our family history in Formula Ford. Walter Hayes has been a bucket list race and the opportunity came up this year. So I'm really excited."

Blanchard will have a secret weapon up his sleeve for the event, after convincing Mick and Maria Ritter, who run Sonic Motor Racing Services in Melbourne, to travel to the UK with him.

He won his 2007 title with Sonic while the Ritters were also involved in the successful Formula Ford career of Tim's father John Blanchard.

When asked if he expects to run at the front, Blanchard said: "I hope so. I've got my secret weapon with Mick and Maria Ritter coming over with me.

"Mick has a long history with our family. He used to run my dad in Formula Ford, so to go and do a bucket list event is cool, and then to have Mick coming with me, I'm really excited about it."

Blanchard is taking part in the Repco Bathurst 1000 this weekend, partnering regular Blanchard Racing Team driver Tim Slade in the CoolDrive-backed Mustang.

Davison Sr is a regular Formula Ford competitor in Australia, running in both historic and contemporary classes.

He recently won the Victorian Formula Ford kent title in a Van Diemen RF95 that his sons Alex and Will both raced early in their careers, and claimed the Australian Formula Ford title in the hands of Garth Tander in 1997.