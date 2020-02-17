Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up

shares
comments
Slider
List

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
1/3

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
2/3

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
3/3

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

By:
Feb 17, 2020, 7:30 PM

Brad Jones Racing has revealed its fourth and final livery ahead of the 2020 Supercars opener in Adelaide, with new signing Todd Hazelwood to run backing from Plus Fitness.

The gym franchise has been a keen supporter of young Supercars talent over recent years, backing the likes of Aaren Russell and Andre Heimgartner.

Co-founder John Fuller has elected to shift his support over to Hazelwood to kick off the 2020 season, as the former Super2 champ switches to BJR for his third season in the main game.

“Supercars offers a terrific reach across a diverse audience and Brad Jones Racing is a great team to demonstrate this," said Fuller.

"We were involved with the team in 2018 and like their attitude towards young drivers. To improve oneself you need to be willing to take a chance, it’s the same philosophy we share with our members.

"The first step to improving is committing to something outside of your comfort zone. We know BJR and Todd Hazelwood will put their best foot forward."

BJR's lead driver Nick Percat, meanwhile, will continue with a rolling sponsorship package for the 2020 season.

Through a deal with the South Australian-owned X-Convenience chain his #8 Holden will sport the famous Mobil colours for the Adelaide 500.

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Next article
Teams and drivers react to Holden demise

Previous article

Teams and drivers react to Holden demise
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Nick Percat , Todd Hazelwood
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up
VASC

BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up

Teams and drivers react to Holden demise
VASC

Teams and drivers react to Holden demise

Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed
VASC

Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed

Walkinshaw squad locks in enduro drivers
VASC

Walkinshaw squad locks in enduro drivers

Holden cryptic over Supercars future
VASC

Holden cryptic over Supercars future

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.