Previous / Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen edges Waters for pole Next / Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race
Supercars / Race report

Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes clean sweep

By:

Shane van Gisbergen completed a Bathurst clean sweep by comfortably winning the second heat of the Mount Panorama 500.

Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes clean sweep

Starting from pole, the Kiwi ceded critical track position by being out-dragged by Cam Waters into Turn 1.

Van Gisbergen was clearly able to match the leading Tickford Mustang for pace, but, facing aero wash, was unable to find a way through.

That made the stops crucial, van Gisbergen opting to take his first service on Lap 14. Waters followed suit a lap later, his Tickford crew unable to get him out fast enough to stop van Gisbergen from charging into the lead.

Once in front it was a flawless display from van Gisbergen, who pulled 4.2s over Waters across the second stint.

He and Waters then pitted together on Lap 23, before van Gisbergen eased his advantage out 6.1s by the finish.

Speaking post-race, van Gisbergen said the middle stint was one of the best he's ever done – as well taking a cheeky jab at Waters' Monster Energy backing.

"It's a team win, a strategy win," said van Gisbergen.

"Unfortunately you can't battle on track so we had to try to win it in the pitlane, and we did.

"That middle stint was just insane, it was so good to have such a good car and just push in clean air. It was qualifying laps the whole time and I was watching a sub-par energy drink get smaller in the mirror. It was awesome."

Chaz Mostert made it two podiums for the weekend with a well-crafted third place. The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver had to pass a pair of Dick Johnson Racing entries along the way, charging by Will Davison in the first stint.

He then pressured Anton De Pasquale into a mistake on his out-lap after his first stop, a moment at The Chase on cold tyres for the DJR driver opening the door for Mostert to get by.

De Pasquale went on to finish fourth, while teammate Davison slipped back down the order in the final stint. First he was jumped by Mark Winterbottom during the second round of stops, before locking the rears at the last corner a few laps from home, which let Jamie Whincup into sixth.

Scott Pye finished the race eighth ahead of Andre Heimgartner, with Nick Percat rounding out the Top 10.

The only non-finisher was James Courtney, who backed his Tickford Mustang into the wall at The Cutting on Lap 9.

Van Gisbergen now holds a 33-point lead over Mostert in the standings.

 

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race

Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen edges Waters for pole Bathurst
Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen edges Waters for pole

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

