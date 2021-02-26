Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst Supercars: Mostert completes practice sweep

By:

Chaz Mostert pipped former teammate Cam Waters by 0.01s to complete a clean sweep of practice at Mount Panorama.

shares
comments
Mostert proved his Practice 1 pace was no fluke mid-way through the second session when he cleared the field by more than half a second with a 2m05.103s.

It wasn't until the final few minutes, when the new tyres came out for qualifying sims, that Mostert's time came under threat.

It was his former teammate Waters that lowered the benchmark, the Tickford ace banking the first four of the weekend with a 2m04.781s.

Mostert had the answer, though, responding on a final green tyre run with a 2m04.792s to grab top spot by 0.01s.

There was a handsome gap to the rest of the field, Scott Pye and Tim Slade both six-tenths behind Mostert. The pair traded blows in latter part of the session, Pye ultimately getting the better of Slade by 0.02s.

There was a pair of Boost-backed entries next in line, James Courtney leading Brodie Kostecki, with Bryce Fullwood seventh fastest.

Shane van Gisbergen finished eighth without getting the best of his new tyre run. The Kiwi had set two personal best sectors late in the session, only to run wide at The Chase.

Anton De Pasquale was best of the Dick Johnson Racing cars in ninth, ahead of Mark Winterbottom and Will Davison.

Jamie Whincup, meanwhile, had a quiet start to the season, the seven-time champ just 16th quickest.

There were no serious incidents in the session, although Macauley Jones did take an early trip into the sand at The Chase.

His Brad Jones Racing Holden needed to be recovered right as teammate Todd Hazelwood stopped on track with a power steering issue.

That prompted a brief red flag as both cars were retrieved.

Will Brown, meanwhile, didn't take part in the session as the race to repair his Erebus Holden in time for qualifying tomorrow continues.

The rookie did significant damage to his car in today's first session when he crunched into the wall on the way out of The Dipper.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.781    
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2'04.792 0.011 0.011
3 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.389 0.607 0.596
4 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 2'05.406 0.624 0.016
5 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2'05.492 0.711 0.086
6 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.539 0.757 0.046
7 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.567 0.785 0.028
8 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.591 0.810 0.024
9 100 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2'05.618 0.837 0.027
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.658 0.876 0.039
11 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2'05.684 0.902 0.025
12 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 2'05.786 1.004 0.102
13 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.795 1.014 0.009
14 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2'05.857 1.075 0.061
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 2'05.886 1.104 0.029
16 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.105 1.323 0.219
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.108 1.326 0.003
18 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.405 1.624 0.297
19 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.739 1.958 0.334
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.862 2.080 0.122
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.014 2.232 0.152
22 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.491 2.710 0.477
23 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.503 2.721 0.011
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

