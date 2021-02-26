Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

By:

Anton De Pasquale made a perfect start to life with Dick Johnson Racing by topping qualifying at Mount Panorama.

shares
comments
Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

The Ford squad's new recruit made the most of a frantic end to the 20-minute session, charging to the top of the times with a 2m04.425s on his final run.

That was good enough to put him 0.1s clear of session-long pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen to ensure he'll run last in the Top 10 Shootout.

"It's only the fifth new tyre run I've done in this thing," said the ex-Erebus man.

"I'm learning, learning, learning. We were struggling a bit yesterday but we put in a big effort over night. The car was a bit more to my liking. We chipped away at it as the session went on, went aggressive with it, and here we are."

Cam Waters fell 0.04s short of van Gisbergen to finish the session third fastest ahead of practice pacesetter Chaz Mostert.

There were some slightly unexpected Shootout contenders next in line, Tim Slade driving for the brand new Blanchard Racing Team and rookie Brodie Kostecki in the Erebus entry fifth and sixth fastest respectively.

Booking a spot in the single-lap berth came as a surprise to Kostecki, who said it was a sweet reward for an Erebus team pulled an all-nighter repairing Will Brown's crashed car.

"I'm pretty shocked," he said. "I'm really stoked for the guys, they worked really hard on Will's car."

Will Davison made it two DJR cars in the Shootout with the seventh quickest time ahead of Scott Pye, Jamie Whincup and Mark Winterbottom.

James Courtney ended up on the wrong side of the Shootout bubble, the Tickford driver falling 0.01s short of the final spot in the Top 10.

Both Kelly Grove Racing drivers missed the Shootout, as did all four of the Brad Jones Racing entries.

BJR driver Nick Percat didn't get a proper shot at making it through, though, his car rolling to a stop with an electrical issue early in the session.

"Our goal this year was to have no reliability issues, and here we are," he said. "It's an electrical issue. As I came down Conrod it dropped to six cylinders, then four, then three, then shut off."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 100 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2'04.425    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.547 0.122 0.122
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2'04.587 0.162 0.039
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.668 0.243 0.081
5 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 2'04.738 0.313 0.069
6 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.893 0.468 0.155
7 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2'04.925 0.500 0.032
8 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.074 0.649 0.149
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.080 0.655 0.005
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.125 0.700 0.044
11 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2'05.139 0.714 0.014
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.143 0.718 0.004
13 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2'05.158 0.733 0.014
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 2'05.233 0.808 0.075
15 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 2'05.386 0.961 0.153
16 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.404 0.979 0.017
17 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.434 1.009 0.030
18 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.795 1.370 0.361
19 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.797 1.372 0.002
20 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.902 1.477 0.104
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.211 1.786 0.308
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.888 2.463 0.676
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.250 2.825 0.362
24 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB      
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2
Supercars / Breaking news

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2

Bathurst Supercars: Mostert completes practice sweep Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst Supercars: Mostert completes practice sweep

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
3m
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

