Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

shares
comments
Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
By:

Supercars boss Sean Seamer has confirmed that Supercars will return to Mount Panorama next February.

It's long been rumoured that Bathurst will host the 2021 season opener, Supercars effectively replacing the Bathurst 12 Hour, which is unlikely to go ahead thanks to Australia's closed borders.

In his post-season address following today's Bathurst 1000, series boss Seamer all but confirmed that will be the case. 

"Right now it's time to get back to families, the people who have made the most sacrifice of all of us. The one's that have missed their loved ones for so much time, he said, a reference to the Victorian teams who have been on the road for over 100 days. 

"Get home safely, enjoy some down time with your families. We'll get back here to Bathurst in February."

Supercars traditionally opens its season with the Adelaide 500, however the South Aussie capital will instead host the season finale next season.

The Newcastle 500, meanwhile, it expected to drop off the schedule altogether after three seasons of hosting the finale between 2017-2019.

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win

Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

Sugo Super Formula: Cassidy wins, Sette Camara crashes
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula / Race report

Sugo Super Formula: Cassidy wins, Sette Camara crashes

Latest news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?

24m
2
Supercars

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

26m
3
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

Latest news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take thrilling win

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.