Supercars, TCR bid for new Bathurst race

Expressions of interest for a fifth annual event at the famous Bathurst circuit had to be submitted by 4pm local time today, with five proposals making the deadline.

Supercars is one key bidder, as it looks to add a third event to its Mount Panorama roster along with the Bathurst 12 Hour and the Bathurst 1000. Motorsport.com understands its proposal is Festival of Speed-type event, similar to the one run each year at Goodwood in the UK.

TCR Australia has also made a joint submission with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport, which could see a long-distance TCR race on the Mount Panorama circuit.

Ontic Sports Pty Ltd, which promotes the Australian Production Car Championship, is another bidder, along with Mountain Motor Sports, which runs the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

The final bidder is 24 Hours of Lemons Australia Pty Ltd, which organises low-budget 24-hour races.

Somewhat surprisingly there were no international submissions.

“It is heartening to see such a strong response to the EOI process and the level of excitement and interest that the Mount Panorama circuit continues to generate among the motor racing fraternity," said Mayor Graeme Hanger.

“Council will now undertake assessment of the EOIs and is unable to make any further comment until this process is complete."

Should the council decide to host a fifth event it will sit alongside the Bathurst 12 Hour, the Bathurst 1000, the Bathurst 6 Hour and Challenge Bathurst.