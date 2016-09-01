Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
3h ago

Luke Youlden topped the first dry practice session ahead of the Bathurst 1000, as Dean Canto became the first driver to be bitten by the Mount Panorama walls.

The hour-long session started in damp conditions, crews opting for wets for the first 17 minutes.

Best of the times on the grooved tyres was James Moffat, who signalled the crossover point to slicks with a 2m22.239s. That was quickly confirmed by Dale Wood, who, having switched to dry rubber, went fastest with a 2m21.644s.

Times quickly moved below the 2m20s mark for the first time all week, the likes of Steve Richards and Bryce Fullwood enjoying short stints on top as conditions continued to improve.

By midway through the session times were down to the 2m13s thanks to Dale Wood, who then made the next major step with a 2m11.669s on the 33-minute mark.

With two thirds of the session done times ventured into the single digits for the first time, Moffat with a 2m08.798s before Luke Youlden stormed to the top with a 2m07.906s.

The reigning Bathurst winner then put the icing on the cake with a 2m06.647, the quickest time of the session.

“We’re glad it’s dry, that’s for sure,” said Youlden.

“It’s fair to say we had our struggles yesterday but I think we probably got a handle on that this morning in the wet running.

“The car is working really well, I probably didn’t expect that sort of margin, but the car was fast here last year and we’ve got a similar set-up.”

It was an eventful end to the session for Tickford's Dean Canto, who finished up both second quickest and as the first driver to find the wall.

The experienced co-driver had just jumped into second with a 2m07.075s before getting wide of the dry line at Forrest's Elbow and clattering into the wall.

"It was an interesting session. He was actually on a slowdown lap then, I’m not sure what went wrong and he ended up in the fence,” main driver Mark Winterbottom explained.

“The car looked like it had reasonable pace, now the guys have got to try and repair it and get us out for the next one.

“It’s not ideal, but you can’t blame him. It’s tricky conditions, we thought they’d all got through and then just as we were about to take the headset off we went in.

“It is what it is, we’ll fix it up, get his confidence up and go again later today.”

Jack Perkins was third quickest in the #25 Walkinshaw Holden, having survived a hair-raising moment of his own. The second-generation racer went very close to binning James Courtney's Commodore when he dropped a wheel on the outside of the The Chase.

That moment came a lap after Perkins set his best of a 2m07.177s, which left him one spot ahead of teammate Warren Luff.

“I hadn’t taken the chase flat so I thought I better give myself a good run-up there and just mistimed it a bit," said Perkins.

“Alan Gow (James Courtney’s manager) came to the window with some toilet paper thinking I’d need to clean up the situation, but it was a bit more under control from the inside.”

Alex Premat was best of the title-contending cars with the fifth-best time for DJR Team Penske, while Triple Eight's Paul Dumbrell and Earl Bamber were 10th and 11th respectively.

There was bad news for the third Triple Eight entry, though, with Richards ending up dead last after a persistent power steering problem cut his running short.

“We’re in the elimination phase. The boys have just changed the pressure relief valve in the pump,” explained main driver Craig Lowndes.

"They’ve run it up and it looks like we’ve regained pressure. We know we’re lower pressure in the power steering system than next door, so we know there’s an issue.

"We thought we had a line problem or something else, we’ve changed the rack and the pump, and we’ll see what happens in the next session now."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.6470  
2 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Dean Canto 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'07.0756 0.4286
3 25 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.1774 0.5304
4 2 Australia Warren Luff
Australia Scott Pye 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.2484 0.6014
5 17 France Alexandre Prémat
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'07.3349 0.6879
6 21 Australia Dale Wood
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.4465 0.7995
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Aaren Russell 		Nissan Altima 2'07.5757 0.9287
8 11 Australia Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson 		Nissan Altima 2'07.6084 0.9614
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Macauley Jones 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.7512 1.1042
10 1 Australia Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.8340 1.1870
11 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.8565 1.2095
12 230 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Will Davison 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'07.9098 1.2628
13 6 Australia David Russell
Australia Cameron Waters 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'08.2047 1.5577
14 12 Australia Tony D'Alberto
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'08.2221 1.5751
15 23 Australia Michael Caruso
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 2'08.4610 1.8140
16 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Jason Bright 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'08.4826 1.8356
17 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'08.7983 2.1513
18 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Australia Steven Owen 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'08.9124 2.2654
19 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'09.2016 2.5546
20 19 Australia Jonathon Webb
Australia Jack Le Brocq 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'09.2398 2.5928
21 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 2'09.2912 2.6442
22 35 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Todd Hazelwood 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'09.5172 2.8702
23 33 Australia Garth Tander
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'09.6461 2.9991
24 99 Australia Will Brown
Anton de 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'10.1266 3.4796
25 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'11.0962 4.4492
26 888 New Zealand Steven Richards
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'14.2674 7.6204
Next Supercars article
Holden unveils wild 1340-horsepower Bathurst concept

Previous article

Holden unveils wild 1340-horsepower Bathurst concept

Next article

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1 Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1

51m ago
Hernandez sacked by Superbike team after hotel mix-up Article
World Superbike

Hernandez sacked by Superbike team after hotel mix-up

Blocking Sainz deal cost Red Bull Ricciardo - Abiteboul Article
Formula 1

Blocking Sainz deal cost Red Bull Ricciardo - Abiteboul

Latest videos
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Autosport Drives - Supercars 05:16
Supercars

Autosport Drives - Supercars

News in depth
Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation
Supercars

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation

Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.