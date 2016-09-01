Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out
Luke Youlden topped the first dry practice session ahead of the Bathurst 1000, as Dean Canto became the first driver to be bitten by the Mount Panorama walls.
The hour-long session started in damp conditions, crews opting for wets for the first 17 minutes.
Best of the times on the grooved tyres was James Moffat, who signalled the crossover point to slicks with a 2m22.239s. That was quickly confirmed by Dale Wood, who, having switched to dry rubber, went fastest with a 2m21.644s.
Times quickly moved below the 2m20s mark for the first time all week, the likes of Steve Richards and Bryce Fullwood enjoying short stints on top as conditions continued to improve.
By midway through the session times were down to the 2m13s thanks to Dale Wood, who then made the next major step with a 2m11.669s on the 33-minute mark.
With two thirds of the session done times ventured into the single digits for the first time, Moffat with a 2m08.798s before Luke Youlden stormed to the top with a 2m07.906s.
The reigning Bathurst winner then put the icing on the cake with a 2m06.647, the quickest time of the session.
“We’re glad it’s dry, that’s for sure,” said Youlden.
“It’s fair to say we had our struggles yesterday but I think we probably got a handle on that this morning in the wet running.
“The car is working really well, I probably didn’t expect that sort of margin, but the car was fast here last year and we’ve got a similar set-up.”
It was an eventful end to the session for Tickford's Dean Canto, who finished up both second quickest and as the first driver to find the wall.
The experienced co-driver had just jumped into second with a 2m07.075s before getting wide of the dry line at Forrest's Elbow and clattering into the wall.
"It was an interesting session. He was actually on a slowdown lap then, I’m not sure what went wrong and he ended up in the fence,” main driver Mark Winterbottom explained.
“The car looked like it had reasonable pace, now the guys have got to try and repair it and get us out for the next one.
“It’s not ideal, but you can’t blame him. It’s tricky conditions, we thought they’d all got through and then just as we were about to take the headset off we went in.
“It is what it is, we’ll fix it up, get his confidence up and go again later today.”
Jack Perkins was third quickest in the #25 Walkinshaw Holden, having survived a hair-raising moment of his own. The second-generation racer went very close to binning James Courtney's Commodore when he dropped a wheel on the outside of the The Chase.
That moment came a lap after Perkins set his best of a 2m07.177s, which left him one spot ahead of teammate Warren Luff.
“I hadn’t taken the chase flat so I thought I better give myself a good run-up there and just mistimed it a bit," said Perkins.
“Alan Gow (James Courtney’s manager) came to the window with some toilet paper thinking I’d need to clean up the situation, but it was a bit more under control from the inside.”
Alex Premat was best of the title-contending cars with the fifth-best time for DJR Team Penske, while Triple Eight's Paul Dumbrell and Earl Bamber were 10th and 11th respectively.
There was bad news for the third Triple Eight entry, though, with Richards ending up dead last after a persistent power steering problem cut his running short.
“We’re in the elimination phase. The boys have just changed the pressure relief valve in the pump,” explained main driver Craig Lowndes.
"They’ve run it up and it looks like we’ve regained pressure. We know we’re lower pressure in the power steering system than next door, so we know there’s an issue.
"We thought we had a line problem or something else, we’ve changed the rack and the pump, and we’ll see what happens in the next session now."
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'06.6470
|2
|5
| Mark Winterbottom
Dean Canto
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'07.0756
|0.4286
|3
|25
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'07.1774
|0.5304
|4
|2
| Warren Luff
Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'07.2484
|0.6014
|5
|17
| Alexandre Prémat
Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'07.3349
|0.6879
|6
|21
| Dale Wood
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'07.4465
|0.7995
|7
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Aaren Russell
|Nissan Altima
|2'07.5757
|0.9287
|8
|11
| Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|2'07.6084
|0.9614
|9
|8
| Nick Percat
Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'07.7512
|1.1042
|10
|1
| Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'07.8340
|1.1870
|11
|97
| Earl Bamber
Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'07.8565
|1.2095
|12
|230
| Alex Davison
Will Davison
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'07.9098
|1.2628
|13
|6
| David Russell
Cameron Waters
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'08.2047
|1.5577
|14
|12
| Tony D'Alberto
Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'08.2221
|1.5751
|15
|23
| Michael Caruso
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|2'08.4610
|1.8140
|16
|18
| Lee Holdsworth
Jason Bright
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'08.4826
|1.8356
|17
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'08.7983
|2.1513
|18
|56
| Richie Stanaway
Steven Owen
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'08.9124
|2.2654
|19
|34
| James Golding
Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'09.2016
|2.5546
|20
|19
| Jonathon Webb
Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'09.2398
|2.5928
|21
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|2'09.2912
|2.6442
|22
|35
| Bryce Fullwood
Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'09.5172
|2.8702
|23
|33
| Garth Tander
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'09.6461
|2.9991
|24
|99
| Will Brown
Anton de
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'10.1266
|3.4796
|25
|14
| Tim Slade
Ash Walsh
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'11.0962
|4.4492
|26
|888
| Steven Richards
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2'14.2674
|7.6204
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Bathurst
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|Article type
|Practice report