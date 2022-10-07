Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen tops crash-shortened Practice 4

Shane van Gisbergen topped a wet and wild fourth practice session for the Repco Bathurst 1000 that was shortened due to a late crash.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen tops crash-shortened Practice 4
Listen to this article

The long-predicted wet weather finally arrived for the fourth hour-long session, with rain falling for the duration.

Will Davison initially led the way with a 2m35.451s before van Gisbergen lowered the benchmark to a 2m31.992s.

Not long after the session was red flagged after Todd Hazelwood, who had just gone second fastest, buried his Matt Stone Racing Holden into the wall at Griffins Bend.

At the same time Andre Heimgartner went off at The Chase while Tim Slade slapped the wall on the way out of The Dipper.

When the session resumed it was Richie Stanaway that charged to the front. The Kiwi, making his first Supercars start since the end of the 2019 season, first went second quickest with a 2m32.183s.

He then jumped van Gisbergen with a 2m31.840s shortly afterwards.

The session was red flagged for a second time at the midway point of the session after Macauley Jones went off at The Chase, brushed the wall and then ended up stranded in the sand.

Once the session was green again there was a fascinating battle between the two lead Triple Eight cars.

Van Gisbergen went fastest with a 2m31.603s only to be immediately usurped by Jamie Whincup in the #88 entry, who set a 2m31.296.

Van Gisbergen hit back on his very next lap, though, pulling a second clear of Whincup with a 2m30.292s.

Moments later the red flag appeared for a third time after Will Brown swiped the wall at The Cutting.

That proved to be the end of the session, race control opting to declare the session before the Erebus Holden had been retrieved.

James Courtney jumped to third fastest right before the red flag, which demoted Stanaway to a still-impressive fourth place.

That was a welcomed result for the Kiwi after two earlier sessions were hampered by mechanical issues.

"It's great to have a better session. We went from the bottom of the timing screen to the top," said Stanaway.

"I would have preferred to have some good laps in the dry to see what the car is capable of, but it looks like we might not get that.

"But it's good to get some laps in before qualifying because it looks like we might be in the same conditions."

Brown set the fifth fastest time right before his crash followed by Anton De Pasquale, David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner.

Will Davison and Craig Lowndes rounded out the best 10, the latter surviving a hairy moment at pit entry when he aquaplaned into the mud and water blasted the front grill off his Commodore.

The Bathurst 1000 action continues with qualifying at 4:15pm local time.

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 14 2'30.2922  
2 Broc Feeney
Australia Jamie Whincup 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 2'31.2961 1.0039
3 Australia James Courtney
Australia Zane Goddard 		Ford Mustang GT 15 2'31.7691 1.4769
4 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Greg Murphy 		Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'31.8404 1.5482
5 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 14 2'31.9747 1.6825
6 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 14 2'31.9992 1.7070
7 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Matt Campbell 		Ford Mustang GT 12 2'32.1132 1.8210
8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Dale Wood 		Holden Commodore ZB 14 2'32.1815 1.8893
9 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 14 2'32.2198 1.9276
10 Australia Craig Lowndes
Declan Fraser		 Holden Commodore ZB 14 2'32.4520 2.1598
11 Australia Chaz Mostert
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 2'32.4702 2.1780
12 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 14 2'32.5555 2.2633
13 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki 		Ford Mustang GT 14 2'32.6845 2.3923
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jayden Ojeda		 Holden Commodore ZB 3 2'32.8581 2.5659
15 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'32.9217 2.6295
16 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Matthew Payne		 Ford Mustang GT 12 2'33.1430 2.8508
17 Australia Jack Smith
Australia Jaxon Evans 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 2'33.3153 3.0231
18 Australia Thomas Randle
Zak Best		 Ford Mustang GT 12 2'33.5595 3.2673
19 Australia Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys		 Holden Commodore ZB 10 2'34.3103 4.0181
20 Australia James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe		 Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'34.6340 4.3418
21 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 14 2'34.9993 4.7071
22 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Dean Fiore 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'35.2556 4.9634
23 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Aaron Seton 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'35.7509 5.4587
24 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 2'35.7535 5.4613
25 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Ford Mustang GT 6 2'35.9665 5.6743
26 New Zealand Chris Pither
Cameron Hill		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'36.5920 6.2998
27 Matt Chahda
Jaylyn Robotham		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'36.5950 6.3028
28 Australia Scott Pye
Tyler Everingham		 Holden Commodore ZB 8 2'37.9358 7.6436
