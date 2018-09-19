Bathurst 1000 to make Australian broadcast history

As part of Foxtel's push into the 4K market, the Great Race will be the first sporting event to be available on the pay TV service's dedicated 4K channel.

According to Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, the race will be the perfect fit to debut the highest definition coverage possible in the country.

“We are proud to be able to deliver the Bathurst coverage through this innovative partnership with Foxtel to bring the best technology available in the world right now,” Seamer said.

“With the support of Foxtel and Fox Sports we have trialled the cameras at the last two Supercars events and as recently as the Sandown 500 on the weekend. The pictures are extraordinary.

“Supercars is a sport of colour, sound and movement. The cars, the action, the colour and the event will be captured like never before in 4K. We couldn’t be any more excited.”

The 4K coverage will come thanks to 30 dedicated 4K cameras, which will deliver pictures with four-times the detail as High Definition.

“When we announced Foxtel in 4K a month ago we and Supercars challenged ourselves to bring it to life as soon as possible, and after an incredible amount of work we are delighted to pull forward the launch by a month and bring Australians Bathurst like never before," added Foxtel CEO Patrick Delaney.

"It’s fitting that we will ring in a new era in Australian television with an event as big and iconic as the action at Mount Panorama."

The 4K coverage will be available to anyone with a Sports HD package and above, as well as the required set-top box and a 4K-capable TV.

Foxtel subscribers without 4K capability will still be able to see ad-free HD coverage through Fox Sports, while the dedicated Bathurst pop-up channel is also set to return to Fox Sports on October 1.

The race will also be available on free-to-air TV through Network 10.