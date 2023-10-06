Subscribe
Previous / Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip Next / Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Supercars / Bathurst Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Matt Payne led David Reynolds as Grove Racing locked out the top of the times in the third practice session for the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
JM1_9919.JPG

It was a rapid start to the hour-long session with Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki immediately matching the best of the Thursday times.

For Mostert it was a 2m05.730s before Kostecki chimed in with a 2m05.577s, the fastest time of the weekend to that point.

The majority of teams then settled into a rhythm of brake and driver change practice as co-drivers cycled through many of the cars.

Read Also:

Kostecki, however, continued in the #99 Erebus Camaro, easing the easing the benchmark down to a 2m05.437s at the 20-minute mark.

Kostecki's gap at the top narrowed in the second half of the session when Anton De Pasquale put his DJR Ford into second with a 2m05.623s.

With just over a quarter of an hour to go the session was red flagged when the #5 Tickford Mustang rolled to a stop on Conrod Straight with Zak Best at the wheel.

The issue was a broken engine belt, Best able to fire up and drive back to the pits a few minutes later after the issue had been diagnosed.

The Kostecki time held on until the final few minutes when the Grove Racing pair switched their attention to green tyre runs.

That vaulted Payne to the top, the rookie hauling a mighty 2m05.285s out of his Penrite Mustang.

Teammate Reynolds then fell just short of that time and he dropped into second place with a 2m05.373s at the flag.

That dropped Kostecki back to third, ahead of Will Davison, who was a late improver to end up fourth ahead of teammate De Pasquale.

Cam Hill was an impressive fifth fastest in his MSR Camaro followed by Broc Feeney, Mostert, Cam Waters and Andre Heimgartner.

Several expected front-runners were outside the top 10, with the Will Brown/Jack Perkins car just 16th fastest.

Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway, meanwhile, were 19th fastest.

There is one more hour-long practice session today at 1:05pm before qualifying at 4:15pm.

shares
comments

Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Supercars
Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Supercars
Bathurst

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe