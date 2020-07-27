Bathurst 1000 camping tickets put on hold

Camp sites were set to be available from today onwards, however the Bathurst Camping Team confirmed over the weekend that the on-sale date has been pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19 and ever-changing health and safety recommendations, the general public on-sale date for camping at the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will be put on hold (originally scheduled to open Monday 27 July 2020)," read a statement from the Camping Team.

"Supercars is working closely with NSW Health authorities to confirm details for camping at the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

"We ask that all of our loyal fans be courteous and understanding as Supercars navigates these unprecedented times."

New South Wales is currently delicately poised in terms of COVID-19, the state recording 17 new cases today amid concerns over the potential for an explosion in community transmission.

Victoria, meanwhile, recorded a pandemic-high 532 new cases today, with Supercars already wary that Melbourne-based team staff could be required to quarantine before the Bathurst 1000.

Supercars has already began allowing fans into events, with around 1000 per day watching the action at Sydney Motorsport Park just over a week ago.

An allocation of 4500 per day has been approved for the two rounds in Darwin, with Supercars currently working on allowing 10,000 per day for Townsville at the end of August.

Both the Northern Territory and Queensland have so far avoided a second wave of coronavirus cases.