Previous / WAU trusts Gen3 despite 'conspiracy theories' Next / Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout cancelled
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000: Mostert fastest in final practice, more damage for BJR

Chaz Mostert topped the final official practice session for the Repco Bathurst 1000 as Brad Jones Racing faces more repairs thanks to a late Jordan Boys crash.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The hour-long session got underway in the driest conditions seen since the third session on Friday morning.

There were no Hollywood times out the gate, though, as teams focussed on pitstop practice with driver and brake changes.

Boys set the first representative time with a 2m11.770s a few minutes in before Alex Davison took over with a 2m10.340s.

David Reynolds then dipped into the nines and then eights with a 2m08.562s right before he out-braked himself at The Chase and went off.

Dale Wood edged Reynolds' time at the 12-minute mark, only for Chaz Mostert to come out a few minutes later and set a 2m07.204s.

On 20 minutes the times shifted into the sixes when Will Davison, who had taken over the #17 DJR Ford from his brother, set a 2m06.804s.

Times continued to improve as the session neared the midway point, Shane van Gisbergen lapping in 2m06.406s as Anton De Pasquale dropped into second with a 2m06.667s.

The next improvement came from Mostert with a 2m06.165s right on half an hour, which remained the benchmark until the Shootout simulations started later in the session.

Those qualifying sims started with around 10 minutes to go when Davison jumped to the top with a 2m05.630s. At the same time DJR teammate Anton De Pasquale went second fastest with a 2m06.032s.

With two minutes to go van Gisbergen edged Davison with a 2m05.613s only for Mostert to go quicker again with a 2m05.510s.

That was as quick as anyone went thanks to a red flag that cut the session short in the final minute.

The culprit was Boys who swiped the wall at the metal grate and damaged the Brad Jones Racing Holden that the team stayed up late repairing after its qualifying run-in with van Gisbergen yesterday.

That left Mostert in first place ahead of van Gisbergen and Davison, who was on a lap when the red flag came out.

"It's never perfect, you know us race car drivers, we always like to keep tuning it," said Mostert. "But for me that session was the happiest I've been all weekend, wet, dry or whatever.

"We've been tuning the car and getting it a bit closer to the window we need for this weekend."

Provisional pole-sitter Cam Waters was fourth fastest ahead of Reynolds, De Pasquale and Brodie Kostecki.

Mark Winterbottom, Lee Holdsworth and Scott Pye rounded out the Top 10.

The Blanchard Racing Team Mustang, which will start tomorrow's raced from last place, didn't turn a single lap in the session.

That was thanks to an issue with the drop jacks that damaged the car as it went to leave the garage for its first run.

The first five rows of the grid will be determined by the Top 10 Shootout which kicks off at 5:05pm local time.

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Chaz Mostert
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'05.5105  
2 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'05.6137 0.1032
3 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 20 2'05.6305 0.1200
4 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 17 2'05.9821 0.4716
5 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Matt Campbell 		Ford Mustang GT 17 2'06.0179 0.5074
6 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 22 2'06.0324 0.5219
7 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell 		Holden Commodore ZB 18 2'06.2106 0.7001
8 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso 		Holden Commodore ZB 18 2'06.2106 0.7001
9 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Matthew Payne		 Ford Mustang GT 20 2'06.3342 0.8237
10 Australia Scott Pye
Tyler Everingham		 Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'06.3477 0.8372
11 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Dale Wood 		Holden Commodore ZB 24 2'06.3737 0.8632
12 Australia James Courtney
Australia Zane Goddard 		Ford Mustang GT 20 2'06.5292 1.0187
13 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Greg Murphy 		Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'06.6016 1.0911
14 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'06.6643 1.1538
15 Australia James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe		 Holden Commodore ZB 22 2'06.8406 1.3301
16 Broc Feeney
Australia Jamie Whincup 		Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'06.8456 1.3351
17 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Dean Fiore 		Holden Commodore ZB 25 2'06.9435 1.4330
18 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jayden Ojeda		 Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'07.0420 1.5315
19 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'07.0438 1.5333
20 New Zealand Chris Pither
Cameron Hill		 Holden Commodore ZB 23 2'07.1388 1.6283
21 Australia Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys		 Holden Commodore ZB 23 2'07.1641 1.6536
22 Australia Thomas Randle
Zak Best		 Ford Mustang GT 25 2'07.5682 2.0577
23 Australia Craig Lowndes
Declan Fraser		 Holden Commodore ZB 23 2'07.5797 2.0692
24 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki 		Ford Mustang GT 24 2'07.7394 2.2289
25 Australia Jack Smith
Australia Jaxon Evans 		Holden Commodore ZB 25 2'07.8430 2.3325
26 Matt Chahda
Jaylyn Robotham		 Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'08.1829 2.6724
View full results
