Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory

shares
comments
Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 1:58 AM

Rubens Barrichello visited Supercars squad Tickford Racing during his whirlwind trip to Australia.

The Brazilian was the star signing for last weekend's inaugural S5000 round at Sandown, jetting into Melbourne on Tuesday morning before sampling the 560-horsepower open-wheeler for the first time at Phillip Island on the Wednesday.

Following the test Barrichello turned his attention to learning the Sandown layout, meeting with Tickford Super2 driver Thomas Randle on Friday morning for a pre-practice simulator session.

Randle, who will team up with Lee Holdsworth in Tickford Mustang for next month's Bathurst 1000, then invited Barrichello for a tour of the team's Campbellfield factory on Saturday evening – an invitation that was eagerly accepted.

"[Thomas] asked if I'd like to see the factory, and I said 'why not?'," Barrichello told Motorsport.com.

"When you're back in Brazil, it's so far away to do those things. So I took my opportunity while I was here.

"The team has so many cars, it was unbelievable.

"You know these [Supercars] teams by their names and their drivers. I really appreciate what Supercars has done. People call me and say 'oh Rubens, you're racing the Brazilian Stock Cars – how does that compare to a V8?'

"They go straight to a V8. That means the racing is known worldwide."

The 11-time grand prix winner has a long-standing link to the Tickford squad, CEO Tim Edwards having worked on Barrichello's Jordan F1 car back in the early 1990s.

Edwards wasn't available for a reunion last weekend, however, due to motocross commitments with his two sons.

Read Also:

Barrichello has recently reaffirmed his long-held desire to take part in the Bathurst 1000, inspired by his close friend Max Wilson's seven-year stint as a Supercars driver.

He says if does commit to a Bathurst tilt, he wants to do it properly.

"I've said that it's on my bucket list to do Bathurst," he said.

"I want to do it, and everything I do I want to do it competitively.

"It's not that I want to come here and whatever, I want to do it properly."

While international drivers have traditionally struggled to get up to speed in a Supercar, particularly on the challenging Mount Panorama circuit, Barrichello is confident his Stock Car experience would ease the transition.

"I would say that, yes, because we've had some really good Australian drivers come and race in Brazil, like Mark Winterbottom," he said.

"It's comparable, for sure. I've never driven on the other side, with the gear shifter on the left, so that would be something to get used to."

 
Next article
Supercars pushes Gen3 rules back to 2022

Previous article

Supercars pushes Gen3 rules back to 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Rubens Barrichello
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

2
Formula 1

Ferrari considered Vettel/Leclerc swap in Singapore

3
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

4
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta wins, Newgarden takes second title

5
Formula 1

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory
VASC

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory

Supercars pushes Gen3 rules back to 2022
VASC

Supercars pushes Gen3 rules back to 2022

Whincup apologises for outburst, avoids ban
VASC

Whincup apologises for outburst, avoids ban

Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle
VASC

Erebus to run KISS colours at Gold Coast, Newcastle

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
TCR

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.