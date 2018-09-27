Bamber says Triple Eight 'could fight anywhere in the world'

Bamber was part of the three-car team's podium lock-out at the opening enduro of the season, he and fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen coming home second behind Jamie Whincup/Paul Dumbrell and ahead of Craig Lowndes/Steve Richards.

Having now experienced his first full race weekend entrenched in the most successful team in Supercars history, Bamber is convinced the Brisbane-based outfit could be successful anywhere in the world.

"It’s absolutely amazing to be able to come join Triple Eight and Red Bull," said Bamber, who has twice won Le Mans as a factory Porsche driver.

"I see the amount of hard work and I’ve managed to drive in some really top-level teams, but the guys here, they’re at the peak and could fight anywhere in the world.

"[The Sandown result] shows where they’re at. It’s mega."

Reflecting on his Supercars debut, Bamber admitted that he copped a bit of heat from the locals during his qualifying race on the Saturday.

However he also said he expected that the be the case, based on his experience from racing in Australia at the start of his career.

"It's been a dream for a long time to be able to come and race Supercars but the calendars never managed to work out," he said.

"I’ve watched the category for many, many years and it’s all stacked up, everything that you could imagine.

"The racing’s awesome. The cars are absolute beasts to drive, [with] lot of tyre management. The door-to-door stuff I’m also used to from 24-hour races.

"I certainly got some welcomes to Australia in Race 1 in the co-driver race. I remembered too when I first came to Australia and raced go-karts, I probably expected it a little bit.

"[There's] a lot to learn. It’s a new style of category for me, always trying to learn different stuff, some stuff I can take overseas as well that I’ve seen."

Attention now turns to the Bathurst 1000, with Bamber taking some circuit knowledge in with him thanks to three appearances at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

"Now [I'm] really finding my feet in the category and I can’t wait for Bathurst," he added. [I'm] super pumped for this event.

"It’s a track that I know and now I can’t wait to get there with the team and roll off from [Sandown]."