Australian Touring car legend Bob Jane dies

Jane's family confirmed that the four-time Australian Touring Car Champion passed away on Friday night, finally succumbing to illness after a lengthy battle.

“It is with great sadness that we would like to share the passing of our dad, Bob Jane (Robert Frederick Jane),” read a statement from the family.

“After a long and brave fight with prostate cancer, he passed away last evening at 88 years of age, Friday September 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

“It was our privilege to have had him as our dad, whom we loved and cherished. We will miss him deeply and he will forever be in our hearts.

“Whilst dad was an Australian icon and champion of the community, most importantly to us he was our loving dad.”

Jane won a pair of 500-mile races at Bathurst in 1963 and 1964, following on from the two at Phillip Island before the race was moved to Mount Panorama.

He also claimed four ATCC titles (1962, 1963, 1971 and 1972).

After his driving career Jane was the man behind the Calder Thunderdome facility in Melbourne, which held oval and road course races in the 1980 and 1990s.

“Our thoughts are with Bob’s family and many friends at this time,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Bob was one of the greatest race car drivers the Australian Touring Car Championship has seen. Driving in one of Australian motorsport’s greatest eras, his accomplishments on and off the track will long be remembered. Few will ever win four Championships and Bathurst crowns, let alone four 1000 titles a row, the first two of those coming when the Great Race was first held at Phillip Island.

“As the very first winner at Bathurst in 1963, he went on to become a familiar and long-time partner of the Great Race through the Bob Jane T-Marts brand. We will ensure we pay our respects to the Supercars Hall of Famer and his family at Mount Panorama next weekend.”