Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies

shares
comments
Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 12:16 AM

Australian motorsport broadcasting legend MIke Raymond has passed away aged 76 after a short battle with pneumonia.

Raymond began his TV career on Sydney's Speedway scene in the 1960s, before a two-decade stint as the voice of the Australian Touring Car Championship and the Bathurst 1000 from the mid-1970s until 1995.

Along the way he was part of the innovative Seven Network team that pioneered the race cam concept in 1979, providing the first live on-board, in-race TV footage.

Raymond was also a producer, worked as Seven's Head of Sport in Sydney and played a key role in the introduction of the V8-powered Ford versus Holden formula that followed the Group A era in 1993.

He is a member of the Bathurst Legends Lane, the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame, and the Australian Speedway Hall of Fame and the Supercars Media Awards Hall of Fame.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of legendary Supercars commentator Mike Raymond," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"Supercars has lost not only one of the truly great exponents of the sport but also one of its heroes, who was the voice of Australian Touring Cars in the 1970s through to the 1990s, calling our Great Race, the Bathurst 1000 for more than 20 years.

"Fans can still remember Mike Raymond starting the Bathurst broadcast in a way only he could.

"His love of racing and his heavy influence in the production of a number of Logie Award-winning Bathurst 1000 broadcasts, played a major role in getting manufacturers, a headline sponsor and CAMS to change from what Australian Touring Cars was to what is now the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"His passing is a great loss for the entire Supercars family, Australian broadcasting and motorsport as a whole.

"All our thoughts go out to his family."

Next article
Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule

Previous article

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Practice 2 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
23:12
02:12
Practice 1
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
07:35
10:35
Practice 2
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
09:30
12:30
Practice 3
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
12:10
15:10
Practice 4
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
07:40
10:40
Qualifying
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
09:25
12:25
Race 1
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
11:25
14:25
Race 2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
14:20
17:20
Race 3
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
10:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

2
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway

3
MotoGP

Ezpeleta urges Lorenzo to make decision on his future

4
Formula 1

Renault "not ashamed" of fighting McLaren

5
IndyCar

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies
VASC

Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule
VASC

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule

De Silvestro announces Supercars exit
VASC

De Silvestro announces Supercars exit

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries
VASC

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.