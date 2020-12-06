Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

shares
comments
Australian legend John Harvey passes away
By:

Legendary Australian racing driver John Harvey passed away on Saturday aged 82.

Followed recent news that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, Harvey’s family confirmed his passing earlier today.

“Last night at 8:45 sadly our Dad, John Francis Harvey, passed away peacefully with his family by his side,” read a social media post.

“Most people will have fond memories of Dad’s amazing racing career and the great memories of him will live on forever.

“To us he was much more, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, supporting all of us whenever we needed his guidance and love.

“What a life he has lived travelling the world racing with and against the best in the business, always a true gentleman.

“We all know his most proudest achievement was us. We will dearly miss him but we know the time was right.”

Harvey is best known for winning the 1983 Bathurst 1000 for the Holden Dealer Team alongside Peter Brock and Larry Perkins.

That was during a decade-long stint at the famous Holden squad, which he’d joined in 1976 off the back of a successful speedway career.

Triple Eight lands new race engineer

Previous article

Triple Eight lands new race engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers John Harvey
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Mercedes willing to give Grosjean farewell F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes willing to give Grosjean farewell F1 test

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors

Ricciardo has “productive” F1 TV meeting over Grosjean crash replays
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo has “productive” F1 TV meeting over Grosjean crash replays

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead

Latest news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Triple Eight lands new race engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight lands new race engineer

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat

Motorsport Network sweeps Supercars Awards
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Motorsport Network sweeps Supercars Awards

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes willing to give Grosjean farewell F1 test

9h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early

11h
3
Formula 1

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car

10h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors

9h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo has “productive” F1 TV meeting over Grosjean crash replays

8h

Latest news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Triple Eight lands new race engineer
Supercars

Triple Eight lands new race engineer

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat
Supercars

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat

Motorsport Network sweeps Supercars Awards
Supercars

Motorsport Network sweeps Supercars Awards

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season
Supercars

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.