Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars News

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book

By:

Bob Jane, Larry Perkins and Jamie Whincup are among 10 immortals of Australian motorsport named in a new book.

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book

The Immortals of Australian Motor Racing: The Local Heroes, penned by experienced motoring journalist Luke West, makes the case for 10 drivers that deserve immortal status.

The book is the third in a series of Immortals books covering different Aussie sports, with rugby league and cricket editions already available.

As the title suggests the emphasis is on drivers that have starred on the local scene, rather than Aussie drivers that hit the big time overseas.

That means it's effectively a list of Aussie touring car greats, with the likes of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and Mark Webber not in consideration.

Read Also:

The list of immortals spans almost the entire Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars era, starting with four-time ATCC winner Bob Jane. The versatile Colin Bond, who won Australian titles in both touring cars and rally cars, also made the cut, as, predictably, did famous Bathurst rivals Allan Moffat and Peter Brock.

Dick Johnson, Jim Richards and Larry Perkins are on the list along with five-time ATCC champion Mark Skaife.

The list is rounded out by the two drivers with more ATCC/Supercars race wins than anybody else – Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup.

“Results obviously play a big part in the measure of a driver’s greatness, so multiple triumphs in the Bathurst 1000 and ATCC/Supercars titles were a key measure I used," said West of his process to choose his immortals.

"But it wasn’t just results and statistics. I considered how certain individuals made a special and lasting impact on local motor racing on and off the track.

"In most cases my chosen immortals moved into team ownership and management, broadcasting, officialdom and ambassadorial roles, furthering their influence on the sport. One, Bob Jane, even introduced a new branch of motorsport to this country."

There's a long list of honourable mentions that includes John Goss, John Bowe, Russell Ingall and reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.

But according to West, Garth Tander was the driver unluckiest to miss out.

“If I had to nominate a first reserve, the hard man of racing Garth Tander would get the nod," added West.

"He’s been so good for so long. The 2007 series champion is a four-time Bathurst 1000 winner. He twice won the season-opening Adelaide 500, two of over more than 50 victories during an unbroken two-decade stint in the championship.

"During this time he had more consecutive Supercars starts than any other. He also won the 2002 Bathurst 24 Hour sports car race as lead driver of the Garry Rogers Motorsport-built Monaro.

“I suspect that if I was writing this book five years from now, Shane van Gisbergen would be difficult to leave out, but for now he’s on the outside looking in.”

The book is on sale now.

shares
comments
Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Previous article

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Binder: Wet final Austria MotoGP lap on slicks “a disaster”

2 d
2
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

20 h
3
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

14 h
4
Formula 1

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

12 h
5
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

2 d
Latest news
Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book
SUPC

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book

38m
Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
SUPC

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Aug 17, 2021
Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst
SUPC

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst

Aug 17, 2021
Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
SUPC

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Aug 16, 2021
Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed

Aug 13, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy 00:57
Supercars
Aug 11, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
Aug 10, 2021

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown 00:34
Supercars
Aug 6, 2021

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000 00:51
Supercars
Aug 3, 2021

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
$50,000 prize pool for Tasman Series
Other open wheel

$50,000 prize pool for Tasman Series

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Binder: Wet final Austria MotoGP lap on slicks “a disaster”
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder: Wet final Austria MotoGP lap on slicks “a disaster”

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms
Super GT Super GT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book
Supercars Supercars

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars

Ingall won't try and make Feeney quicker at Bathurst

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
Supercars Supercars

Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.