Artwork of Rockhampton Supercars track revealed

The Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed artwork of its proposed Supercars circuit, as it ramps up its bid for a round of the Australian series.

The artwork of the proposed parkland circuit is part of a feasibility study that will fuel official talks with Supercars, which are reportedly in a preliminary stage.

The circuit would make use of existing roads in a suburb called 'The Common', which is already used for sports and recreation in the regional Queensland town.

“Council has worked closely with consultants experienced in developing and managing motorsport events, and with The Common chosen as the preferred site, we now have an impressive business case to present to Supercars Australia and potential stakeholders,” said Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

“The Common offers Supercars a truly unique venue for this world-class event with stunning backdrops, close proximity to the CBD and ease of access.

“It’s a blank canvas waiting to become Rockhampton’s next star attraction.

“By choosing a greenfield site instead of a street circuit, we have far fewer constraints when it comes to design, which means Council and Supercars can make this the best track in Australia.”

Strelow estimates the first year alone would inject $14m into the Rockhampton economy, going a long way to offset the proposed $20m of costs involved in the design and construction of the circuit.

“The feasibility study takes a conservative approach and more than compensates for the preliminary nature of cost forecasts at this stage,” she added.

“The three day event would draw more than 130,000 people to Rockhampton, inject $14 million directly into Rockhampton and a further $7 million state-wide – offsetting constructions costs after just one event.

“The next step is to progress with detailed designs and work with various parties and levels of Government to turn this dream into reality."

Rockhampton sits in the Central Queensland region, around 600 kilometres north of Brisbane, and is home to over 80,000 people.

A move there would be consistent with Supercars' recent push into regional centres, with successful events now running in Townsville and Newcastle.

Speaking in Adelaide last month, new Supercars CEO Sean Seamer named Rockhampton as one of the regional centres on Supercars' radar.